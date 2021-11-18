For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Gloucester High School’s Drama Club is staging a live show.
Performances of are “In the Forests of the Night” by Del Martin are Thursday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1 and 7 p.m.
In this drama, 13 students are compelled by their dreams to play a game in the woods to keep a mysterious monster at bay. Not everyone gets to play the game again.
The show will take place in the auditorium at Gloucester High, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Because of COVID-19, seating will be reserved and masks required. Tickets are $10, $5 for those 65 or older and for students with a student ID online at http://linktr.ee/gloucesterhighdrama, and $13, $8 for seniors and students at the door.