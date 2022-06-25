For Alana Horne and Rebecca Doyon, Sundays are not exactly a day of rest.
Up at the crack of dawn, the two friends — who relaunched the Magnolia Community Farmers Market in 2019 after the Magnolia Historical Society had stepped away from the project — are out early on Lexington Avenue overseeing the assembly of rows of tents, tables and produce from local farms, fisheries and what they like to call “food entrepreneurs.”
Then, at 10 a.m, the bustle begins.
For shoppers moving to the sounds of live music, Sunday mornings on Lexington Avenue have become a trip to bountiful.
Magnolia, though full of foodies, is, ironically, “a food desert” with no supermarket to call its own. So, say Horne and Doyon, a farmers market is a natural in this small, quiet Gloucester village, and summer Sunday mornings are a perfect time for beach-bound shoppers to stop by for the kind of produce they won’t find in a supermarket.
“Pile it high and say good-bye,” say the market farmers of the field-fresh produce that flies off their tables. Three local farmers are among the market’s 17 vendors — from Gloucester, Marshall’s Farm Stand; from Ipswich, twin Birch Farms; and from Beverly, Saturn Grove, a certified all organic farm.
Among the remaining 14 vendors, you will find equally fresh seafood from Fresh Catch, “ocean-created’ sea salt from Cape Ann Salt, “amazing scones and hand pies” from Beverly’s Source Bakery, stuffed baked clams and clam cakes from Amesbury’s The Eclectic Clam, Old House Granola from Ann Seymour St. John, and last, but hardly least, syrup freshly tapped from Gloucester Maple trees for Syrup for Syria, a local refugee support group.
From local artisans come two more tents loaded with locally made treasures, and then there are the musicians, recruited weekly by Dylan Kelly, who, along with Horne, Doyon, Greg Farrenkopf, and Nying Gallo run the market’s board.
It’s a very active board, say Horne and Gallo, a hands-on team willing to work year round to organize the countless details involved in running a farmers market. “When the historical society stepped down,” says Doyon, “ we saw the opportunity to step up and do something really big for the community, and that opportunity became a passion.”
That passion hit a major speed bump when, just a year after launch, along came COVID-19. Like everyone else, “we pivoted” say the pair, moving to online orders and organizing a successful pack-up and pick-up market platform.
The pandemic hiatus was a challenge, say the women, but it was also a chance to regroup and rethink an even better market, planning for the day that people, or as they like to say, “free range humans” could return.
Last summer, a very socially distanced market was back on the street, and this summer, the market, as the women originally envisioned it, transforms Lexington Avenue from Norman Avenue to Flume Road.
Though not as big or well known as the Cape Ann Farmers Market — which this summer is on hiatus due to preparations for Gloucester 400+ the Magnolia market has its own charms. Chief among them, Magnolia itself.
Once a playground of the rich and famous, a luxury resort with 5-star hotels and shopping, this seaside enclave has mellowed over the years on its own terms. Untouched for decades by commercial development, it offers a peaceful refuge from the 21st century. But with a farmers markets that’s strictly 2.0.