MANCHESTER — A new Storywalk, "Pete the Cat: Rocking in my School Shoes" by Eric Litwin, has been installed in the garden of the Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St.
The StoryWalk is string of story boards, containing pages from a children’s book, installed along a path. As walkers read one page, they are directed to the next page in the story.
Readers who finish the walk may send an email using the QR code on the last page or stop in the library for a chance to win a copy of the book.
The Storywalk is sponsored by the Friends of the Library, The Nina Adams Family and The Hooper Fund.