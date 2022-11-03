Backyard Growers is completing the expansion of Burnham's Field Community Garden this Saturday.
A crew of community volunteers, including Gloucester residents who grow their own food in the space, will be working together from 10 to 11 a.m. to fill the remaining new garden beds with soil from Black Earth Compost.
“City residents have made it clear that they want access to more places to grow their own food in Gloucester,” said Jess Reid, program director at Backyard Growers, in a prepared statement. “Community gardening at a site like Burnham’s Field is a low-cost and sustainable way for people to access fresh food year after year. By empowering people to grow food for their own households, and sometimes for their neighbors as well, our programs provide the space and resources for the continuation of food traditions, and the creation of new ones.”
With the support of the City of Gloucester and thanks to community generosity, Backyard Growers said it is expanding the capacity of the garden to welcome at least 17 new local low- to moderate-income households in the spring. About 37 families grow food at the garden currently.
"We've increased the scale of the expansion now from 30 percent to almost 50 percent," from August when plans were announced, said Courtney Allen, director of communications and outreach for Backyard Growers, via email.
This expansion will have a significant impact on the ability of residents in downtown Gloucester to grow their own food, as the waitlist for garden beds in the space has tripled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
For an annual fee on a sliding scale, gardeners at Burnham's Field Community Garden receive access to a raised garden bed filled with soil from Black Earth Compost, vegetable seeds and seedlings, as well as gardening and cooking workshops.
“For many who live in downtown Gloucester, Burnham’s Field is like their backyard. It’s where kids come to play, adults come to relax or walk their dog, and the community comes together,” said John McElhenny, a member of the Burnham’s Field Community Garden Board, in a prepared statement. “The Burnham’s Field Community Garden helps to make the field as a whole a more positive space in the heart of central Gloucester. It’s great that this expansion will allow more people to grow their own food and connect with neighbors and friends."
Applications for all of Backyard Growers’ community programs, including Burnham’s Field Community Garden, open every January. This garden program prioritizes low- to moderate-income households. Visit www.backyardgrowers.org and sign up for our newsletter to receive updates and alerts when applications are open for the season.