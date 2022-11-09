This past weekend, over a dozen community volunteers and gardeners helped Backyard Growers complete the expansion of Burnham’s Field Community Garden.
“We worked together to fill the final new raised garden beds with Black Earth Compost’s raised bed soil blend,” said Courtney Allen, director of communications and outreach for Backyard Growers, via email.
Thanks to community giving and support from the City of Gloucester, Backyard Growers will welcome at least 17 new low- to moderate-income Gloucester households to the community garden, where they can grow their own fresh food. About 37 families grew food at the garden this summer.
The garden space at Burnham’s Field has expanded by 47% with the help of these volunteers, as well as teams from Blue Cross Blue Shield Massachusetts, Gorton’s Seafood, and Endicott College’s Women’s Rugby Team, Allen said.
Applications for a Burnham’s Field Community Garden bed, including access to vegetable seeds, seedlings, and gardening workshops, will open in January 2023 at www.backyardgrowers.org.