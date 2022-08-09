MANCHESTER — The town's Board of Health has temporarily closed Black and White beaches and a portion of Gray Beach (also known as Magnolia Beach) to swimming until further notice, after weekly beach water testing found higher than acceptable levels of Enterococci bacteria.
The closed portion of Gray Beach is located at the Manchester Bath & Tennis Club and the Magnolia Beach Corporation.
Manchester's three other beaches — West Manchester, Tuck's, and Singing — as well as the town-owned portion of Gray Beach (near the parking lot) have passed the necessary testing and are open to swimming
A retest of the failed beaches has been taken and results will be available by the end of the day Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the Board of Health.
The town tests each of the local beaches weekly to make sure they are in accordance with state-mandated levels for bacteria in beach bathing water.
The state's bacteria maximum stands at 104 parts per million, and tests found levels above that safety standard — with Black Beach off Ocean Street testing at 2,000 ppm at the the three Manchester beaches. Enterococci bacteria is commonly found in human and animal waste.
The bacteria levels can fluctuate based on a variety of factors, including heat and storms, and can come from boats, waterfowl or runoff into the ocean.
Updates will be available on the town website, manchester.ma.us, and also from the Board of Health at 978-526-7385.