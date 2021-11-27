ROCKPORT — Rain and cold weather put a bit of a damper on Black Friday shopping on Bearskin Neck.
The historic jetty did not appear to have much foot traffic Friday afternoon. Some shops were even closed for the day.
"That's weird for Black Friday," said Jenn Clark, owner of Shore Thing. "People have been coming in like, 'You're the only shop that's open!'"
Shore Thing was selling its merchandise at 20% off on Friday.
"It's been ok," said Clark. "It's not as busy as it's been in the past."
Lisa Cove, of Happy Whale, said her shop was busier last Black Friday despite the more strict COVID-19 measures.
"It was amazing," she said. "A good lot of people came out to support the shops. I think the weather (this year) is slowing things down."
A slower-than-usual Black Friday wasn't too big of a disappointment to some shop-owners though.
"It's nice to not be overwhelmed," said Libby McCloud, co-owner of CLEOD Glassworks. "I've been able to talk to more people and it's nice to introduce them to what we do. It's also good to alleviate some storage space."