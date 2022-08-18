ROCKPORT — The sound of Scots bagpipes and drums will swirl on Sunday, when the Rockport Legion Band will host The Creagan More Pipes and Drums for a combined concert.
This free, family-friendly program, "A Celtic Celebration," will be held on the bandstand at Rockport's Back Beach and begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 21. This is the seventh free concert of the Rockport Legion Band's 88th summer concert series at the Back Beach Bandstand. Legion band director Bob Rick will conduct.
Organizers said this event has highly successful in the past, and suggest arriving a little earlier than usual to obtain good seating. As always, listeners are also reminded to bring chairs or blankets, and that refreshments will be available.
This concert is sponsored in part by a grant from the Rockport Cultural Council, a local agency that is part of the Massachusetts Cultural Council.