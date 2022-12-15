Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.