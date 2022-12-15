BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker launched a flurry of executive action Wednesday, signing orders to stand up a new cybersecurity office and to rescind nearly a dozen other executive orders issued at various points during his eight-year tenure.
The outgoing governor penned his signature on an order to create the Massachusetts Cyber Incident Response Team, which will be tasked with preparing for, responding to and recovering from cybersecurity threats at a time when officials say public agencies are facing heightened risks online.
Offices represented on the new cybersecurity team include the Commonwealth Security Operations Center, the Commonwealth Fusion Center, the state police cyber crime unit, the Massachusetts National Guard and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Technology Services and Security Secretary Curt Wood will lead the effort.
"State governments and other organizations across the country are increasingly being targeted by bad actors aiming to disrupt operations and compromise information systems," Baker said in a statement.
"This executive order will further strengthen the Commonwealth's policies, procedures, and resources required to prevent potential threats and appropriately respond to attacks on government infrastructure and services. As state governments expand their digital footprints, moving more services online and allowing for a more connected workforce, it's critical that we make the necessary investments to protect this critical technology infrastructure from acts of terrorism and criminal, organized crime, and gang activity."
As he prepares to leave the corner office, Baker also issued another executive order Wednesday rescinding a total of 10 orders he previously signed.
Baker "immediately" rescinded orders dealing with the Supreme Judicial Court Nominating Commission, automated driving technologies, the Governor's Council to Address Aging in Massachusetts, the Governor's Task Force on Hate Crimes, the Commission on the Future of Transportation in the Commonwealth, plumbing licensure terms, military family licensure, and integrated facilities management.
He gave another one and a half weeks of life to an order dealing with his Judicial Nominating Commission, rescinding that one effective Dec. 23. The JNC pre-vets and recommends judicial candidates to the governor.
Baker spokesperson Terry MacCormack said the orders are being rescinded "either because they created councils and commissions that were intended to be co-terminus with the Governor's term (such as Governor Baker's Judicial Nominating Commission) or because the orders have otherwise accomplished their intended results."