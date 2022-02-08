BOSTON — As he prepares to leave office next year, Gov. Charlie Baker wants lawmakers to authorize the state to borrow billions of dollars to modernize public buildings, upgrade cybersecurity and electrify the state’s vehicle fleet.
Baker’s proposal, which was heard by the Legislature’s Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets on Monday, would authorize the state to borrow nearly $5 billion over the next six years to protect its assets, train more workers to expand the labor force and fund critical services, among other priorities.
Finance Secretary Mike Heffernan said the expanded borrowing is aimed at improving and modernizing assets and improving services without expanding the government’s footprint in communities.
“We are not increasing our footprint anywhere,” Heffernan said during Monday’s hearing. “We are trying to make buildings weather-tight, we’re trying to make them safe, and we’re trying to upgrade technology while being energy efficient and climate sensitive.”
Heffernan said the state owns 1,700 buildings — more than 61 million square feet of space — and about two-thirds of the assets were built more than four decades ago.
He said many of the state’s older buildings need major repairs and some of the upgrades end up costing more because contractors find additional problems that need to be fixed. Like homeowners with a renovation project, the cost of restoring state buildings is often more than what is originally budgeted.
“We have that issue in spades,” Heffernan told the panel. “And with everything we’re doing, we’re trying to be energy efficient, and that is not inexpensive.”
If approved, the bonding authorization would exist long after Baker — who isn’t seeking re-election in November — steps down from office early next year.
Heffernan told lawmakers that the proposed borrowing is part of the Baker administration’s “fiduciary responsibility” to the next governor to ensure their administration “doesn’t have to scramble and file a bond bill early in their tenure.”
Under the plan, about $841 million in borrowing would be devoted to improving cybersecurity, purchasing public safety equipment, and funding grant programs such as the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and Housing Stabilization Fund.
Another $400 million would be directed to energy efficiency projects to help meet the state’s carbon emissions reduction targets.
The plan also includes $185 million for the Executive Office of Technology Services and Services to modernize the state’s online unemployment insurance system and $100 million to for high schools, community colleges and job-training programs to expand access to career technical education programs.
In a letter to lawmakers, Baker urged them to move quickly to authorize the borrowing, saying the funding “supports essential capital investments that will deliver long-lasting benefits to Massachusetts residents for years to come, with a focus on safety, resiliency and opportunity.”
During Monday’s hearing, lawmakers peppered Baker administration officials with questions about how the money would be spent and what assets would be improved.
Several legislators raised concerns about “regional equity” and asked whether the bond money would be distributed evenly across the state to benefit all taxpayers.
Others pressed for consideration of funding in the bill to refurbish local courthouses, improve services, and expand regional offices to reach more people in need.
To authorize the borrowing, Baker’s proposal must be approved by the House and Senate before the Dec. 31 end of the Legislature’s two-year session.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.