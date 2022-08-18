BOSTON — Potholes, crumbling bridges and a problem-plagued mass transit system are among the state’s transportation woes, and advocates say new money is needed for repairs.
To that aim, the state Legislature recently approved an $11.4 billion transportation bond bill, which was signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last week, to help plug an estimated $50 billion gap in transportation funding over the next two decades.
Tucked into the massive bonding bill was a plan to create a state commission to study “mobility pricing,” which could include more tolls and so-called congestion pricing, under which tolls are lowered during off-peak times and raised during rush hour, on the Tobin Bridge and elsewhere.
But Baker returned that section of the bill unsigned, citing his long-standing concerns about “equity” issues associated with congestion pricing.
Baker said changes in traffic patterns and commuting resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic could further exacerbate those equity issues.
“Workers who have the financial means to pay a congestion price are best able to adjust their commutes to avoid it, and those who don’t have the financial means to pay a congestion price are those with the least flexibility in their schedules,” Baker wrote in his amendment letter.
Baker said he would be willing to support creation of the new commission if it includes additional stakeholders, such as representatives of the trucking, hospitality, retail and construction industries.
Transit advocates say the state needs to consider congestion tolling and other incentives — not just to boost funding — but to reduce traffic congestion on the roadways by getting more people out of their vehicles and onto public transit.
“We need to be thinking holistically about disincentives to using public transportation and the incentives that we give people for driving,” said Josh Ostroff, interim director of the advocacy group Transportation for Massachusetts. “We need a plan to address congestion and to assure that people have a good choices for getting around the state.”
Massachusetts has a backlog of maintenance on roads and bridges estimated at $50 billion — a figure compounded by a decline in federal highway dollars.
Currently, the state only charges drivers on the Tobin Bridge, at two tunnels beneath Boston Harbor and along the Massachusetts Turnpike, which converted to all electronic-tolling several years ago.
Beacon Hill leaders have resisted adding more toll roads to the mix, or increasing fees, fearing public backlash over the pocketbook impact on constituents.
The need for more transportation funding also is a key selling point of the proposed “millionaires tax” referendum, which goes before voters in the Nov. 8 elections.
The proposed constitutional amendment, if approved by voters, would set a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income above $1 million. The money would be earmarked for education and transportation, though critics note that the proceeds could be diverted for other purposes.
Baker said the transportation bond bill will unlock $1.8 billion in federal highway funds, and allow the state and local governments to compete for up to $3.5 billion in federal discretionary grant funds.
The spending bill would cover a range of transportation projects, from highway repairs, railway maintenance, road resurfacing, bridge upgrades, airport improvements, regional transit networks and other transportation related programs.
“Overall, this legislation represents a crucial next step implementing critical infrastructure investments designed to modernize the state’s transportation network while supporting carbon reduction and resiliency goals,” Baker wrote.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.