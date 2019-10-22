Baker sees disruptive impacts from health care bill

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker sees the potential for "modest disruptions" in the Massachusetts health care system stemming from his plan to require providers and insurers to boost spending on primary care, addiction services, behavioral health, and geriatrics.
Baker on Friday filed a bill (H 4134) calling for greater investments in those areas while still requiring that overall health care spending growth remain within the targets established under a 2012 cost control law.
On Tuesday, at a Health Policy Commission hearing examining spending and cost trends, Baker said his bill, if adopted by the Legislature, "will be a break from the trajectory of the past several decades and may cause some modest disruptions."
"But it is the right direction for our payment systems and providers if we want to create a payment and care delivery system that serves our people in the most cost-effective and appropriate way possible," Baker said.
Baker told reporters afterwards that he considered the bill's approach — a 30% increase in behavioral health and primary care spending over three years — "a reasonable objective and one people should be able to get to, which means it's moderately disruptive."
"We had a long conversation when we were putting this bill together about how hard we wanted to push on this idea that providers and payers need to invest more in primary care and behavioral health and addiction services and geriatrics, and basically concluded that rather than putting an annual target in place, which would have been a lot more disruptive, we said, look, over three years you guys need to increase your spending on this stuff by 30 percent and do it in the context and the contours of the existing health care cost containment requirements," he said. "That, to me, is a reasonable challenge to put in front of the payer and provider community. I also think it will dramatically improve care."
House Speaker Robert DeLeo also participated in the hearing, held at Suffolk Law School. DeLeo told the Health Policy Commission that he was "pleased to see" in Baker's bill many elements of a health care bill the House passed last session.
The House and Senate could not reconcile their competing bills before the end of session last year.
DeLeo said Baker's bill gave lawmakers "a lot to digest," and a first step will be to determine if it will need to be vetted by multiple committees.
"I would question whether before the end of the year that we would actually have a hearing on that," DeLeo told reporters. "I think we're not even sure what committees it goes to, so I question whether that would make it an impossibility in terms of trying to have it. I'm not ruling it out, but I think that's yet to be seen."
Asked about that timeline, Baker said he knows there are "a number of issues that the Legislature would like to get done" before they break for a recess next month, and that he's "sure there's concern about this issue because it's a 179-page bill getting in the way of that."
"I would hope we could have a hearing reasonably soon, so that we could engage the discussion," Baker said. "This is big and complicated, and I'm sure whatever the House and the Senate propose will be equally big and complicated, which means it's going to take time to get to the end of the process, and I'd really like to see a bill get done by the end of the session."
