Baker's chief of staff moving to Beth Israel Lahey Health

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker's chief of staff is joining the team of one of the state's largest health care systems, which includes Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Effective May 2, Kristen Lepore, whose plans to leave the administration were announced last week, will join Beth Israel Lahey Health in a newly established position: executive vice president and chief administrative officer. Lepore will oversee human resources, information technology, marketing and communications.
She previously served in Baker's administration as secretary of the Executive Office for Administration and Finance. Before that she was vice president of government affairs at Associated Industries of Massachusetts, a trade group representing larger businesses. She was policy director on Baker's unsuccessful 2010 gubernatorial campaign and was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve as the New England regional representative for the U.S. Department of Education.
"Beth Israel Lahey Health is fundamentally changing the health care landscape in Massachusetts, and it is an honor to be joining an organization that shares my longstanding commitment to serving individuals and communities," Lepore said in a statement Monday morning. "I look forward to working with talented teams across Beth Israel Lahey Health to develop solutions that galvanize our people, tools and technology to make it easier for patients to access world-class care close to home."
Besides Addison Gilbert, Beth Israel Lahey Health also owns and operates Beverly Hospital, Lahey Medical Center in Peabody, and Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.