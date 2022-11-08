Bank awards $30K to local charities

Close to 7,000 votes were cast to decide how BankGloucester would disperse $30,000 among 19 local nonprofits organizations, and two write-in groups were among the winners.
The bank said the votes made in September for its 15th annual Banking for the Community program made it one of the most successful yet. Twenty-nine local organizations received votes from members of the local community. Awards were distributed based on popular vote at a reception last month.
“BankGloucester is fortunate to be part of a such an amazing community and we feel it’s important to be active and involved within it. Our Banking for the Community program is one of the many ways we do this, and we are excited to be celebrating the 15th year of this event,” said Patrick Thorpe, president and CEO at BankGloucester, in a prepared statement.
Votes were cast through the bank’s website at bankgloucester.com or via paper ballot at the Gloucester, Essex and Ipswich branches.
The $5,000 first place prize went to Cape Ann Animal Aid, with The Open Door receiving the second most votes and a $4,000 award followed by Generous Gardeners with an award of $3,000. Both Ipswich Animal Shelter and Backyard Growers received $2,000 each for fourth and fifth place respectively.
Receiving $1,000 each are Seaside Sustainability, the Gloucester Maritime Heritage Center, SeniorCare Inc., Cape Ann Veterans, Beverly Bootstraps, the Rose Baker Senior Center, Care Dimensions, the Essex Shipbuilding Museum, NAMI, Chorus North Shore, the Gloucester Education Foundation, Essex Senior Center, Ipswich Caring and the two write-in winners, Chorus North Shore and Together Gloucester Inc.
