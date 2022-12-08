Patrick Thorpe, president and CEO BankGloucester, reiterated this week that none of BankGloucester’s systems were breached after the bank warned customers about “an unusually high number of fraudulent debit card transactions”non its website last week.
The attack caused lines to form at the bank for a time with some customers taking to social media to vent their frustrations while some defended the local savings bank and asked others to have patience with employees there.
The bank asked customers to review their accounts at their earliest convenience and referred customers to a short form to fill out to make a fraudulent charge report. This can be found at https://www.bankgloucester.com/fraudulent-charge-report/.
“It’s an inconvenience for our customers,” Thorpe said. “I understand that, but it’s something outside our control.”
In an interview Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8, Thorpe did not say how many customers were impacted, but he said any fraudulent charges that have been reported have been or will be reimbursed and new debit cards are being issued. He said the bank’s systems were not attacked and “no customer information was taken.”
“This kind of attack that has been happening out in the industry for a number of years, it hit a pretty good number of our customers because of the nature of it.” When asked about how the attack happened, he said each instance is a little bit different than previous ones.
In this case, Thorpe said the attack appeared to involve fraudsters who use sophisticated equipment and computers to try and guess debit card numbers.
“They are guessing numbers and once they have one, they start playing off of them,” he said. “This type of attack, it’s a numbers game, and they push through as many transactions as they can once they get through.”
“We take our customers’ security very seriously and when something like this happens, and impacts our customers, it’s a major inconvenience to them,” he added.
The attack came through a payment platform or payment rail, such as those used in the debit and credit card processing world, that moves money from someone paying to the business or person being paid.
“We had a number of customers affected,” said Thorpe, who said the bank had its hands full last week. He said the bank mobilized its team to make sure as many affected customers were taken care of as quickly as possible. People from other parts of the bank were called in to help.
He said he appreciated customers’ patience as they deal with this.
BankGloucester, with assets of $350 million, is a state-chartered mutual bank, and a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Deposit Insurance Fund. At BankGloucester, all deposits are insured in full.
BankGloucester, founded as the Gloucester Cooperative Bank in 1887, is headquartered at 160 Main St. in Gloucester and has branches at 15 Martin St. in Essex and 143 High St. in Ipswich.
