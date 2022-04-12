BankGloucester has announced the appointments of Jonathan Loring and George Koshivas to its board of directors.
“George and Jonathan bring a wealth of knowledge and tremendous skillsets to the bank,” said Patrick Thorpe, president and CEO at BankGloucester, of the addition of the two to the current board. “They will complement our team of experienced board members and bring their own perspectives to help the bank continue to move forward and thrive in the ever-changing banking environment.”
Loring is currently director of enterprise applications for Suffolk Construction Corporation in Boston. Prior to this, he was a principal and senior manager with CDM Smith in Cambridge, where he managed information systems architecture for this $1.3 billion engineering design firm. Loring received a Master of Business Administration from Babson College. He lives with his family in Rockport.
Koshivas is chief financial officer for Yell-O-Glow Corporation, awholesale grocery, fruit and vegetable distributor in Everett, Massachusetts. Prior to his work with Yell-O-Glow, Koshivas was a CPA at Shatswell MacLeod and Company, where his specialty was in bank auditing, including internal audit, regulatory compliance audit, and IT audit and consulting. He then went on to work for Fougere & Associates, where he focused on auditing large construction companies. Koshivas graduated from Norwich University with an accounting degree. He lives with his family in Ipswich.
BankGloucester, with assets of $350 million, is a state-chartered mutual bank, and a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF). At BankGloucester, all deposits are insured in full.
The bank, founded in 1887, is headquartered at 160 Main St. in Gloucester and has branches at 15 Martin St. in Essex and 143 High St. in Ipswich.