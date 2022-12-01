BankGloucester has posted on its website that it is experiencing “an unusually high number of fraudulent debit card transactions” but there was no breach of its systems.
“Our customers are our priority,” the bank said, “and you can rest assured that we are working as quickly as we can to resolve the matter.”
“Over the past couple of days,” the bank said, “BankGloucester has experienced an unusually high number of fraudulent debit card transactions. There was no breach of any BankGloucester systems, and we are working with our fraud detection provider to ensure the security of all customer accounts. If you have not reviewed your account recently, we ask that you do so at your earliest convenience.”
The bank referred customers who have experience fraudulent activity on their accounts to a “Fraudulent Activity Report,” https://www.bankgloucester.com/fraudulent-charge-report/, along with a form on its website. It asks that they fill out the short form with their name, phone number and email.
“We will be in contact with you to help you with your account, and ensure you are made whole," the bank said. "Please be patient as we work to resolve the issue.”
The state’s online data breach notification report does not show BankGloucester listed its latest report. The last entry in the report is from Nov. 26, 2022.
A call and an email to bank President Patrick Thorpe made Thursday morning had not been returned early Thursday afternoon.
BankGloucester was founded in 1887 as a cooperative community bank serving Cape Ann, according to its website. It has offices on 160 Main St. in Gloucester, 15 Martin St. in Essex, and 143 High St. in Ipswich.
Staff writer Julie Manganis contributed to this report. It will be updated at gloucestertimes.com.