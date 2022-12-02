BankGloucester posted on its website that the bank is experiencing “an unusually high number of fraudulent debit card transactions,” but stated there was no breach of its systems.
“Our customers are our priority,” the bank’s statement reads, “and you can rest assured that we are working as quickly as we can to resolve the matter.”
The statement continues, “Over the past couple of days, BankGloucester has experienced an unusually high number of fraudulent debit card transactions. There was no breach of any BankGloucester systems, and we are working with our fraud detection provider to ensure the security of all customer accounts. If you have not reviewed your account recently, we ask that you do so at your earliest convenience.”
The bank referred customers who have experienced fraudulent activity on their accounts to a “Fraudulent Activity Report,” https://www.bankgloucester.com/fraudulent-charge-report/, along with a form on its website. The form asks that they fill out the it out with their name, phone number and email.
“We will be in contact with you to help you with your account, and ensure you are made whole,” the bank said. “Please be patient as we work to resolve the issue.”
The state’s latest online data breach notification report does not list BankGloucester. The last entry in the report is from Nov. 26, 2022.
“We haven’t received any reports yet (from customers),” Gloucester police Chief Ed Conley said. “My understanding is that this involves a third party nationwide company, not just BankGloucester.”
He added, “(It’s) probably not within our jurisdiction.”
A call and an email to bank President and CEO Patrick Thorpe made Thursday morning had not been returned late Thursday afternoon. An email sent to the bank’s marketing manager seeking further information also received no response.
BankGloucester, with assets of $350 million, is a state-chartered mutual bank, and a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Deposit Insurance Fund. At BankGloucester, all deposits are insured in full.
Online reaction
“This is a bank that, strangely enough, cares about you and your community,” said Gloucester attorney Marc Randazza in a post on the Gloucester Things Facebook group that drew at least 248 “likes” and 134 comments as of Thursday afternoon. Randazza said he is a BankGloucester customer.
Others commented that they are were customers, with some sharing frustrations over their accounts being “breached” and that they were unable to reach someone at the bank on the phone during working hours earlier this week.
Some people posted about a line of customers in the lobby this past week. One customer said she waited 45 minutes and then her account was restored. Still others defended the staff of the local bank and said they must be overwhelmed.
Randazza shared a personal story about how the bank helped him after his father, who was integral to a transaction with the bank, died suddenly “on the eve of closing.” Instead of sending back the paperwork for the deal, Randazza said, the bank was able to arrange a board meeting within 45 minutes and “found a way to make it work.”
Randazza said he has not been impacted by the latest fraudulent activity being reported.
“I trust them to figure it out,” Randazza said. “I’m not worried about it. They will take care of you.”
He said he was concerned about those posting about organizing a boycott of the bank.
In his post, Randazza said he was “not going to listen to anyone who wants to tear them down over a slight inconvenience.”
“My money is in BankGloucester, and not a thing about this will change that,” he said.
BankGloucester, founded as the Gloucester Cooperative Bank in 1887, is headquartered at 160 Main St. in Gloucester and has branches at 15 Martin St. in Essex and 143 High St. in Ipswich.
Staff writer Julie Manganis contributed to this report.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.