Banks step up for 400th

Three local banks are helping kick-start the drive to fund Gloucester’s 2023 quadricentennial celebration.
Cape Ann Savings Bank, the Institution for Savings and BankGloucester pledged a combined $200,000 toward the $1.75 million fundraising goal of the Gloucester400+ Organizing Committee.
Cape Ann Savings Bank, which is pledging $100,000, will also donate the use of the bank’s retail space at the corner of Main and Hancock streets to set up the newly opened public gathering space for the 400th anniversary.
The quadricentennial “is a monumental occasion” said bank President Marianne Smith. “The city is steeped in so much history and tradition, it should be recognized and celebrated.”
Cape Ann Savings, in fact, marked its own anniversary in 2021 — the 175th anniversary of the bank’s founding — by donating $175,000 to local non-profits, with 100 organizations receiving $1,750 each. “That’s what it means to be a community bank,” said Smith. “We live and work here, and we want the community to succeed and thrive.”
The Institution for Savings, which celebrated its 200th birthday in 2020, awarded a $50,000 grant through its charitable foundation to celebrate, commemorate, and promote knowledge of Gloucester’s 400-plus years of cultural, social, and economic diversity. The bank’s charitable foundation has donated and pledged millions of dollars to Gloucester and other North Shore non-profits.
“Gloucester is a renaissance city that deserves a fitting celebration on the occasion of its 400th anniversary and we are happy to help” said Institution for Savings President Michael J. Jones. “Like the Institution for Savings, Gloucester is rich in history and offers not only unique cultural experiences but boasts a robust economy and a working waterfront in America’s oldest seaport. We look forward to partnering with Gloucester400+ to celebrate Gloucester’s past, present and future.”
BankGloucester, founded as the Gloucester Cooperative Bank in 1887, also has deep roots in the city’s history, and bank President Patrick Thorpe said that in making its $50,000 sponsorship contribution, “it was important for us to be a part of the celebration of the long history of the city of Gloucester.”
“As one of the oldest businesses in the city, we wanted to support this great community as it continues to develop, continues to thrive.” And, he added, “With all that’s been going on over the last two years, it will be a great thing for the city to be able to celebrate its heritage and accomplishments.”
Part of the Organizing Committee’s strategy of inclusion is forging collaborations with the city’s cultural, heritage, governmental and community organizations to weave together the threads of the city’s past, present and future.
Ruth Pino, one of the tri-chairs of the Organizing Committee, said the group is taking a measured approach to the fundraising, starting with the local banks — as she noted, “they are so important to Gloucester, we felt to get their support is an important goal” — and continuing discussions with the city’s businesses and benefactors.
She said the reception to the fundraising presentations has been very positive. Prospective donors “very much wanted to know this was a cause they could be proud of” and have been impressed with the groundwork the committee is laying for the events of 2023. “I am very confident in our momentum,” she added.
The aim of the Gloucester400+ commemoration being planned for next year — on the anniversary of the first European settlers’ 1623 arrival on Cape Ann — is to recognize and celebrate all of the people, cultures and values that have built Gloucester, from those of the early Algonquian people through the waves of immigrants, to the city’s newest residents.
This year, 2022, will bring the first major banquet/fundraiser, along with handful of smaller events and forums. In 2023, a large spring festival will give a sampling of what’s to come; a summer event will focus on the city’s fishing and maritime heritage; and the fall will bring a celebration of Gloucester’s diverse heritage and traditions. The Organizing Committee is also working with local groups and organizations to make the 400+ commemoration part of traditional occasions, such as St. Peter’s Fiesta or the Labor Day Schooner Festival, as well as gatherings and performances that can be tied in with the city’s quadricentennial.