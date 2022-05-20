A local beach cleanup will metamorphosize into a part of a international protest against offshore drilling on Saturday.
The Surfrider Foundation Massachusetts Chapter is hosting a cleanup at Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., which will end with participation in the international Hands Across the Sand event to say "no" to new offshore drilling.
The cleanup will run 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., beginning at Half Moon Beach, then spread out to the picnic area and along the coastal trail within the park, organizers said.
The cleanup will end with the protest. In light of COVID-19, participants will gather in a line at the shore instead of holding hands for the noon time act of solidarity.
Participants are asked to park in the main lot then head down to Half Moon Beach where Surfrider Foundation volunteers will be set up.
Event registration, links, and more information is available at https://x.gldn.io/FQciFwyh8pb.