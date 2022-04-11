In a ceremony with Scandinavian roots, the last beam in the construction of Gloucester's newest elementary school was placed.
The school is being built on Webster Street on the site of the now-demolished Veterans Memorial Elementary. When it opens in 2023, it will house the 440 kindergartners through fifth-graders and the staffs of Veterans and East Gloucester elementary schools. In the meantime, Veterans staff and schoolchildren are being housed in the old St. Ann School downtown. The East Gloucester school will be torn down when its pupils and staff move into the new school.
On hand for Monday morning's ceremony were about 20 to 30 schoolchildren, teachers and staff each from Veteran and East Gloucester schools, Mayor Greg Verga, members of the School Committee and City Council, and others.
Those in attendance signed the beam, which had been painted white. When that was done, while a school band played, members of Ironworkers Local 7 welded brackets to the beam to hold a small tree and the American flag, then with a few children's help, attached hoisting straps. Then a crane lifted the beam through the air and placed it atop the structure.
The School Committee is scheduled to get an update about the $66.7 million building’s progress when it meets remotely Wednesday at 6 p.m. via Zoom (https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/81132605674).
A nominating committee is collecting suggested names for the new school, which the School Committee has said will not be named for an individual. To suggest a name, email it to namethatschool@gloucesterschools.com, or visit https://egsvetsbuilding.gloucesterschools.com/ to get more information on the building project and find a link “Naming” at the top of the page describing the naming process.
The practice of "topping out" a new building can be traced to the ancient Scandinavian religious rite of placing a tree atop a new building to appease the tree-dwelling spirits displaced in its construction.