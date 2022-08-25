ROCKPORT — After 48 years, Bearskin Neck Leathers is closing its brick-and-mortar operations for good.
Owner D.J. Tardif said he’s looking to shut down his leather shop sometime in October once his three-year lease is up. He plans to continue selling his wares online through the Bearskin Neck Leathers website, bearskinneckleathers.com.
“I’m not opposed to finding a new location,” Tardif said. “We’re trying to drive traffic to the website but it’s a whole different game. It’s the way of the future, I guess.”
While not a Rockport native, Tardif said he’s lived in town for more than 50 years. He originally opened his shop in 1974, when he was 28, at 14 Bearskin Neck, where The Ice Cream Store now stands. In 1977, he moved into 7 Old Harbor Road. The property was then owned by Frank Wolcott and Richard Adams, who are both deceased.
“I had visions of grandeur (when I moved in) that I would make everything in store,” he said, “but that turned out to be impossible.”
Over the years, Tardif would make a name for himself in the leather world. According to him, shoes were always a big seller.
“I’ve got a lot of inventory,” he said. “I know the business, the people — I know the owners of the companies by their first names.”
In 2019, the then-Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce named Tardif its “Small Business Person of the Year” for Rockport during its 39th annual Small Business Week celebration. It was Tardif’s 45th year in business on the Neck.
“He’s been through a lot of business cycles and changing economies, and yet has always managed to adapt to be successful,” chamber senior Vice President Peter Webber said then. “That’s a really impressive period of time.”
Matthew Walsh said he got his hands on the 7 Old Harbor Road property in 2016. He was ultimately the one who made the decision not to renew the lease.
“I’ve enjoyed DJ as a friend and tenant for the last number of years,” Walsh explained. “He’s a great guy and he takes a lot of pride in his business. I fully respect that. My decision was not taken lightly and it was not a conversation I wanted to have. Frankly, I had been putting it off for the last few years. I was hoping the lease would come to a natural conclusion and DJ would initiate it, but in March I decided this was going to be the last season I could offer the space.”
Walsh said he hasn’t made any decision on who he plans to rent the space to next.
“I am focused on building repairs and addressing long-deferred maintenance to the building,” he explained. “Inside the leather shop is where most of the access to most of the mechanicals of the building are.”
