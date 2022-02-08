ROCKPORT — A California resident is suing Beauport Cruiselines after he fell through an open floor hatch on one of the company’s boats in 2019.
According to the lawsuit filed in Essex Superior Court on Wednesday, Feb. 2, plaintiff Jesse Christensen of Culver City, California, sustained “serious and permanent physical injury” due to the fall, including “permanent loss of function and mobility.” He was an employee of the company and on the clock at the time of the accident.
The lawsuit does not specifically detail what kinds of injuries Christensen received.
Christensen is being represented by the law firm Carney, Rezendes & Crowley of Braintree. Lawyers Brendan Carney, Patricia Rezendes and Cathryn Crowley were all working from home Friday and could not be reached for comment.
The lawsuit accuses Beauport Cruiselines of negligence for failing to keep the boat safe for its passengers.
“(Christensen) has been caused to incur expense for hospital and medical treatment; his ability to work and earn income has been and will continue to be permanently impaired; his activities have been restricted; and his ability to lead a normal life has been adversely affected,” it reads.
It is unclear at this time if Beauport Cruiselines was formally served. Sheree Zizik, owner of Beauport Hospitality Group, said Friday that she was unaware of the complaint and declined to comment further. Other representatives with Beauport Cruiselines did not respond to a request for comment on this story.
