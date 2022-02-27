With 12 years and over 400 edible gardens created to date, Backyard Growers is in the early stages of discussing with the city how to leverage even more public spaces for growing food, and its new development director, Edith Gregory, will be one of the leaders leading the charge.
Gregory brings with her experience gleaned over a long and impressive career history of “serving nonprofits and community foundations in reaching fundraising goals and making a positive impact.”
Backyard Growers’ “seed-to-fork” educational growing programs have children caring for edible gardens in the school yards of every school in Gloucester, and eating their produce. and then there are the scores of raised beds that have also turned Gloucester’s backyards and public spaces into edible gardens.
The money to do and sustain all that doesn’t, however, grow on trees. So together with Alison Woitunski DiFiore, Backyard Growers’ incoming executive director, Gregory says she plans to “build on the solid foundation that’s been achieved” under the leadership of its founder Lara Lepionka, who will shortly be stepping away from her role as executive director.
“My broad experience and strategic vision has led to solid donor and business development,” said Gregory.
“Inspired by unity and collaboration, I secure and manage individual, corporate and foundation grants, and help maximize charitable dollars.”
Beginning at Harvard, where as development director of the neuroscience affiliate of the Harvard Graduate School of Education, she, in her own words, “leveraged neuroscience research ... to create learning tools for children and adults with learning differences,” Gregory has, she said, “used her fundraising skills” at every organization she has since served, to grow nonprofits with “some component of education.”
Her involvement with the needs of fishery communities while at the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries gives her insights into the socio-economic landscape of Gloucester. Her “work may be fundraising and grant writing,” she said, “but it has always been all about serving under-served communities.”
What landed the longtime Beverly resident in Gloucester was not, however, fishing, but the COVID-19 pandemic — a time during which she took on remote home-based projects that began with Main Street’s Art Haven, which in turn led her to a project for Pleasant Street’s 1623 Studios. “These were the relationships that led me to Backyard Growers,” she said. and one week into the job, she is, she said, “still learning, still ‘onboarding.’”
An avid gardener, Gregory grows her own vegetables and had long been aware of and impressed by Backyard Growers’ work.
What drew her to it was the chance to grow it. Here is a nonprofit, she said, “that’s committed to all the things I am. Food justice, social justice, the ecosystem, clean energy, education, community building.”
Her work with the New England Clean Energy Council has made her particularly aware of the beneficial role plants play in off-setting climate change.
“The science of gardening,” she said, “is a big part of Backyard Growers’ citywide educational programs” and when it comes to clean energy, the science is a win “not just for Gloucester, but the world.”
“Plants draw carbon out of the atmosphere and into the soil,” she said. “So the more edible gardens, the less carbon, and the less carbon, the cleaner the air.”
This spring, Backyard Growers Online Shop will retail supplies for pick-up at its April and May Seedling Sales, which will be hosted at its new headquarters at 103R Maplewood Ave.
Gregory describes the new location as “a huge, open plan industrial space, with plenty of space for Backyard Growers to grow.”
And that’s good, she said, because she intends to grow it.