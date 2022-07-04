Like a lot of the volunteers pitching in for Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary next year, Karen Tibbets, Ken Lawson and Nicole Dahlmer got involved because they had roots stretching back generations on Cape Ann.
Julie Travers, on the other hand, is relatively new to the city and embraced the chance to delve into her new home’s history. and Karen Orlando figured she could do her part and keep up her writing skills by helping folks to set down personal recollections of the community.
Although they may have all come to work on the 400+ quadricentennial from different angles, volunteers in the effort say they’ve found their pursuits rewarding and enjoyable, and even had some surprises.
“People who care about our city are stepping up to provide wonderful programs and events to commemorate and celebrate Gloucester’s 400th,” said Bob Gillis, one of the 400+ Organizing Committee’s tri-chairs. “I feel truly fortunate to be part of it.”
Volunteers will be the backbone of the Gloucester400+ commemoration, as organizers are looking for all sorts of help over the next 18 months, from those willing to pitch in for a day, to those who want to spend hours researching a corner of the city’s history.
For the quadricentennial — marking the anniversary of 1623 when the first band of English voyagers tried to establish a community on Cape Ann — Gloucester400+ is working on initiatives from large-scale events such as a fall Heritage celebration, to ambitious projects like collecting 400 local biographies, to simply showing up at smaller local events such as the downtown block parties.
With 2023 six months away, much of that work is picking up steam.
Tibbets, who is coordinating the events tied to the city’s deep maritime history, needs people next year to staff all those big events — setting up and breaking down, assisting with traffic and parking, taking tickets and donations. She’s promising them a lot of fun next summer.
“We are going to have a blast, there are so many great events that will be happening” including a “Fishing Heritage Month” and a summer sailing regatta, said Tibbets.
And of course such a large-scale, years-long undertaking requires dedicated people behind the scenes, greeting visitors at the Gloucester400+ office downtown, staffing a booth at local events, or helping with the technical side like setting up audio-visual equipment for lectures and presentations.
Dahlmer wanted to get involved in Gloucester400+ out of “family pride,” she said; her family came to Gloucester from Michigan to fish more than a century ago. Yet she ended up working with the 400+ Diversity and Equity Committee to recognize those whose roots stretch back even further — the indigenous peoples who had been fishing and farming on Cape Ann for 10,000 years.
“It’s been very interesting,” she said. “It’s easy to forget parts of our past” — like the fact the Pawtucket peoples had been living along this stretch of coast for 10,000 years before 1623, or that Gloucester was once the fourth-largest slaveholding town in the state. “You hear these stories and you wonder ‘Where are their voices?’.”
Many volunteers already working on the 400th have gotten involved in two major history projects: the Gloucester Stories project and The Gloucester Timeline. The first tells the community’s story in snapshots of the people who lived here; the second stitches the events of the past into a stream.
The Timeline, a joint effort of Sawyer Free Library, Cape Ann Museum and the City Archives, will live digitally, on the library’s website, covering the city’s history in 40 categories — maritime, indigenous, music, art — and connected to material such as photos, video, art, audio recordings, archives and newspaper clippings.
That kind of detail needs researchers, said Julie Travers, Sawyer Free’s local history librarian who is helping coordinate the project. Local archivists, historians, writers and artists are all being asked to contribute material, but somebody needs to take all that stuff, research it, describe it and organize it to create a coherent stream of history.
Travers, who joined the library staff 18 months ago, said that “once I realized this was going to be part of the job, I got really excited. I’ve been learning a lot about the city. ... It’s really a lot of fun.”
The 400 Stories project — which already has a range of bios on the Gloucester 400+ website — is looking for volunteers with similar skills, welcoming writers, researchers, editors, interviewers and writing group leaders to help reach its goal of collecting 400+ true stories about Gloucester people and their experiences.
Karen Orlando, with a background in writing and editing, volunteered to keep her editing skills up. She’s especially enjoyed working with folks trying to tell stories that are often little known and very personal.
She was taken with a story by one woman of growing up in Sicily and surviving an earthquake more than 50 years ago. “It was written in such an endearing way … how it was being a child in an earthquake,” she said. “These are regular people, not writers, offering up their life stories.”
Lawson started out thinking he’d write a brief biography of his ancestor Nels Larsen, a Danish immigrant who became a ship’s captain out of Gloucester. That in turn led to conversations with his father, Roger, who grew up on Portuguese Hill during World War II and relayed stories of people going off to war and coming back wounded (including his own father, Ken’s grandfather).
Pretty soon he was penning seven biographies, working on another about Rabbi Myron Geller’s 40 years as a leader in the community, and creating a timeline of the city’s military history, not just on the battlefield but on the home front.
“I realized that this was important and had never been recorded,” explained Lawson, a retired Army chaplain. “These are stories of significant things that were done by average people.”