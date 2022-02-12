Beeman Memorial Elementary School was all abuzz Friday about the number 100 as the schoolchildren marked the 100th day of the academic calendar while getting in some math practice.
Kindergartners through fifth-graders at the Cherry Street school built towers with 100 plastic cups, wore necklaces made of 100 Fruit Loops, daubed paint on a paper plate 100 times, took part in a scavenger hunt with clues tied to the number, and estimated the number of Starburst Fruit Chews contained in a jar.
Signs hung above some classrooms greeted the 100th day, while Seaside Graphics donated the sign out front of school that read: “Congratulation on 100 days of being amazing!”
“Everyone has the same goal today,” said school math coach Shannon Borowski, “which is to embrace the number 100.”
It was also a significant milestone given how the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted in-person learning over the past two years.
“We thought they deserved a big celebration," Borowski said.
In teacher Jennifer Sanfilippo’s classroom, first-graders raced to see who could be the first one to mark off 100 “Xs” on a sheet as they rolled a die and counted up each roll.
“This is my favorite day of the whole year,” Sanfilippo said. “I told them at the beginning of the year, we started to talk about things we do in the classroom, and I told them my favorite day of the year is 100th day. And they didn’t understand why I liked it so much.
"Do you understand today why I like it so much?” she asked her class.
“Yes!” they responded.
“I like it,” said first-grader Anneliese Deckert, 7, of the 100th day celebration. When asked how many days they had left in school, Anneliese said: “80! ... 180 days of school so we’ve had 100 days so far,” she said, noting, “It’s kind of a subtraction problem.”