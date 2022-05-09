The aging modular classrooms at Beeman Memorial Elementary School on Cherry Street are in worse shape than those at the Plum Cove Elementary School on Hickory Street, according to Gloucester’s director of public works.
That means Beeman’s modulars will be renovated this summer while Plum Cove’s will wait until 2023 for a rehab.
In December, the City Council approved a loan order for $3.5 million to repair the worn-out modular classrooms at the two elementary schools with the expectation the work would be done over the summer break.
A prior study of the modular classrooms found that replacing them would cost $7 million, half of what it would cost to renovate them, and that the work could be done in a shorter timeframe, cutting down on the construction cost escalation of the project.
Public Works Director Mike Hale gave the School Committee that update at its meeting on April 27 during discussion of the schools’ capital improvement plans.
The modular classrooms at Beeman and Plum Cove make up about half the classroom space at each school, and with a new school project at least a decade away, given the city is in the midst of a $66.7 million replacement of the East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools, the city is hoping to get another 10 years out of the temporary classrooms.
There’s 9,616 square feet between six modulars at Plum Cove and 11,009 square feet in the nine at Beeman. Work will include the installation of new siding and roofs, renovation of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, new doors, windows and finishes, electric improvements and other work.
From January to April, Public Works worked with an owner’s project manager and an architect to figure out the scope of the project, develop specifications and organize bid documents, Hale said.
However, Hale said they determined that the Beeman modulars were in worse condition than first thought, while the Plum Cove modulars were in better condition than first realized.
“So, in order to balance the money we’re are going to focus on Beeman this summer and push Plum Cove off to next summer,” Hale said. “It makes sense not to have too many things open and obviously we can’t function without those two wings so they have to be up and running once school begins.”
The general contracting bid for the Beeman was opened April 27, Hale said, and the final sub-bids were opened two weeks before so he expected a contract to be awarded with a week or so.
“It’s moving along, it’s on schedule,” Hale said. “We have a good team working on this and I think it will be a success.”
Those visiting the Beeman this summer should notice Dumpsters, staging, and piles of material that will be cordoned off, Hale said. Crews are going to need every day they can to get the project done, since they have such a short window in which to do the work.
Delays in materials or conditions “can really put this thing sideways,” Hale said. “It’s tight. Summers aren’t a great time to try and get everything done.”
Because of timing issues, with the lead time for roof-top HVAC units to arrive being six months, the old rooftop units will be taken off the Beeman modulars, the roof will replaced, and the old units will be put back until the new ones can be installed.
Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Gregg Bach said the plan is to move the bulk of Beeman summer programs to West Parish Elementary School, save for the summer science and engineering camp which will remain at Beeman in just two to three classrooms.
To come up with its list of capital improvements for fiscal 2023 and beyond, Superintendent Ben Lummis said he met which the school’s chief financial officer, principals, directors of transportation and food service to identify the needs.
Lummis said the aim is to work with the city on coming up with a capital appropriation each year, developed with a joint plan.
“I think having a reasonable list and dedicated funding on a periodic basis, whether it’s annual or biannual, whatever it may be, it would be a good way to guarantee we could get most of these capital projects, as, certainly the priority ones and again, hope we get the wants and not just the needs,” Hale said.
Projects for the upcoming fiscal year include replacing student lockers at Gloucester High, the funding for which was approved by City Council in 2021. There’s a capital request to refurbish bathrooms at Gloucester High and O’Maley Innovation Middle School. Hale said Mayor Greg Verga has forwarded a $500,000 capital request for school repairs to the City Council, for such things as door and bathroom repairs.
