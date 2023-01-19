Gloucester parent Amanda Pollock Silva has been on a seven-year quest to secure funding for a new playground at the 309-student, kindergarten through fifth grade Beeman Memorial Elementary School on Cherry Street.
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m., her dream became a reality when the school cut the ribbon on it.
Pollock Silva first became aware of the need for a new playground when her daughter Maya Silva, who is now in the seventh grade at O’Maley Innovation Middle School, started at Beeman as a first grader.
“For me this has been a seven-year project,” said Pollock Silva, who is part of PTO leadership at Beeman. “I began my sort of journey to procure funding for a playground. I saw the need.”
The former wooden playground had some modern pieces, but there were a lot of safety concerns.
“It really didn’t challenge the students in a meaningful way,” she said, adding she saw her daughter “in first grade really struggle with the equipment.”
Pollock Silva has 9-year-old twins, Eleanor and Ian Silva, in the third grade at Beeman, who will now get to play on a modern playground.
“It’s been my baby,” Pollock Silva said of the project. She did not want to leave Beeman as a parent without seeing the playground project through.
After the ribbon cutting, hundreds of children got to climb, swing, twirl and slide on the new playground’s structures with shouts of glee, despite the snow on the ground.
In attendance were city and school officials, including Mayor Greg Verga, School Committee Chair Kathy Clancy, and Superintendent Ben Lummis.
It was a similar scene to the playground ribbon cutting in October across the city at the 203-student Plum Cove Elementary School.
On Wednesday on the count of three, Principal Jodi Gennodie asked the Beeman pupils to thank those in attendance who helped make the project a reality, including representatives of the Department of Public Works, the School Committee, Verga and members of the Beeman PTO.
“Are we ready to cut the ribbon?” Gennodie asked as the pupils screamed “yeah.”
“Ribbon cutters are you ready?” asked Gennodie as the schoolchildren counted down with her, cheered the ribbon cutting, then stormed the playground.
Pupils who cut the ribbon represented each grade: Kindergartner Rocco Orlando, first-grader Logan Patel, second-grader Lyla Cooney, third-grader Michael Robicheau, fourth-grader Dreya Corliss and fifth-grader Penny Nixon.
Testing it out
Third-grader Soyoon Johnson, 8, gave the playground a thumbs-up as she climbed on the structure called “the obstacle course.”
“I love it,” she said, noting her favorite piece was the tall climbing structure she said looks like a spider web. “I like everything here.”
Gennodie said the schoolchildren had two days last week to get used to the playground, but rain prevented some classes from getting out and playing on it. Gennodie said the snow on the ground was no obstacle to letting kids play on it on Wednesday.
“This has been a long-time coming,” Gennodie said. “And Amanda Silva, who is on our PTO board, really had the vision to get this done.”
“We are really excited to have the new playground here at Beeman and just so many people helped out, the mayor has been a great supporter, the School Committee members have been great supporters, the Beeman PTO has been great at supporting us and we are really happy we could do this for Beeman and Plum Cove,” Lummis said.
“It’s awesome,” said Verga, who is also a member of the School Committee. “There were some delays but we had faith and we stuck with it and the contractor stuck with it and here it is.” Verga said the city plans to use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to put down permanent padding on the ground instead of the wood shavings that have been put down temporarily.
Playgrounds’ budgets
In October, Plum Cove cut the ribbon on a playground with an estimated cost of $144,339.
Meanwhile, Beeman’s much larger playground is estimated to cost $242,738, according to information provided by the schools’ chief financial officer, Gary Frisch.
The mulch delivery and installation by O’Brien Sons cost $19,430; site preparation by N. Granese & Sons is budgeted at $90,000; playground equipment from Kompan cost $90,768; and installation by Northeast Playgrounds LLC, cost $42,540.
Both the Plum Cove and Beeman playgrounds were paid for with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grants designed to help schools deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.