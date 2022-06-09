Cape Ann Animal Aid stopped by Beeman Memorial Elementary School Wednesday afternoon with Maple, a 4-month-old hound/catahoula mix who came to Gloucester recently after a long car ride from Georgia, and who is now up for adoption.
The happy-go-lucky puppy came to the Beeman’s gym as tables full of second- and third-graders made dog and cat toys out of recycled fabric and materials the kids brought from home.
Maple was also on hand as the dozens of young students learned how much they raised in a coin drive to benefit the dog and cat shelter at 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. The students were aided in the dog and cat toy craft by some students from Gloucester High.
“The puppies and kittens will all benefit from what you guys are doing today and have done for the shelter, and they really appreciate it,” said Peabody resident Jane Peters, the community outreach coordinator at Cape Ann Animal Aid.
Third-grade teacher Jessica Silveria, holding up the coin jar the kids filled, announced the kids had scrounged up $251.82. Silveria also announced third-grader Phoenix Hannah had gathered donations from his family and friends, adding another $175 to what the students had raised.
Peters said the money raised will go toward the care of the cats, dogs, puppies and kittens in the shelter. The school did something similar last year but they brought supplies to the shelter.
“It’s always amazing to see young people care about stuff like this,” Peters said.
“It helps Cape Ann Animal Aid, it helps us work on our curriculum, you know we did the money and the counting and all our strategies. We worked on kindness, which we have been trying to work on this year,” Silveria said.
Third-grader Vincenzo Palminteri, 9, said Maple “is a very cute dog.” He said of the efforts of raising money and making the toys: “I think it’s something amazing just to do, like just recycling, the things that we recycle can be made into dog toys, I just love it, it’s amazing.”
Math Coach Shannon Borowski said the second- and third-graders are required to count money and be able to manipulate money so the students collected the coins, added the coins, and divided the coins up into equal groups.
The dog and cat toy activity was also a plus, the math coach said.
“So it was a nice social emotional piece for the students along with math,” she said.
To learn more or to donate to Cape Ann Animal Aid, go to https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/.