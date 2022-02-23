Beeman's use for church services raises questions

Freedom Church’s plan to hold monthly worship services at Beeman Elementary School on Cherry Street has gotten pushback as well as support on social media.
But the church’s use of the public school caused many commenters to question the arrangement on Facebook. Some were upset over a lack of transparency about the decision-making for the arrangement and not being notified.
Some questioned whether the arrangement violated the U.S. Constitution’s separation of church and state, though many others had no problem with the church, which started in Gloucester over a year ago, renting the space, as any group would.
One poster expressed concerns about safety. Another said this was no different than a group renting out a gym for a pick-up basketball game.
Lead Pastor Kody Aten, 31, parent of a Beeman kindergartner, said the church plans on starting May 1 with monthly services and hopes to attract 75 people. The service will be contemporary, with a band, and there will be a kids’ ministry at the same time.
The use of the school for services came about after the church hosted a series of community events last year in various venues, and people started asking its leaders about where the church was located. So they began looking for space.
Approval process
Aten said he met with Beeman principal Jodi Gennodie in the fall, and after several months received approval to rent space from the superintendent’s office.
The church plans to use the school’s cafeteria and a couple of classrooms for a six-to-seven hour block one Sunday a month. All equipment, signs and other items will be taken down and removed. The rental revenue will be a blessing for the school district, Aten noted.
“The use of any school building, athletic facility, or parking lot is approved by the principal of that school or the superintendent,” said Superintendent Ben Lummis, in an email.
“Approval of a building use application is the same regardless of the type of organization that is interested in using a school facility,” Lummis continued. “We follow the School Committee policy that allows the use of school buildings by all different types of groups, including for municipal hearings, political activities, nonprofit and noncommercial organization activities, and religious, metropolitan, civic, educational, and social organization activities.”
According to the policy, approved applicants’ requests are forwarded to the city Department of Public Works. DPW Director Mike Hale referred questions to the superintendent.
“In this instance,” Lummis said, “the schools followed the same process that we follow for any organization that applies to use school facilities. The approval process has never included notifying school communities of what organizations are interested in using school facilities.
“Any organization that uses our facilities is expected to leave the space as they found it and take with them anything they brought into the facility, and to take down any materials they may have posted on the walls. Every organization also has to reimburse the DPW for custodial services,” he added.
He said Freedom Church received approval to use of Beeman on four days between May and August.
“A number of different types of organizations use school facilities in Gloucester, including youth basketball and wrestling groups, dance studios, the Chamber of Commerce, and local health departments for vaccination clinics to name a few,” Lummis said. “Other organizations use school parking lots when filming movies locally and for sporting events like road races.”
A building use fee schedule approved by the School Committee on Jan. 11, 2017, charges nonprofit and community groups $25 for the use of cafeterias, $20 for elementary auditoriums and $10 per classrooms for a two-hour block. Fees are capped at two times the listed rate. The rate for custodial fees back then was $50 for holidays and Sundays, but Lummis said those fees are out of date.
‘By the book’
Aten, who had posted on Facebook about the church coming to Beeman, was aware there were some who questioned this arrangement.
“I already knew some people were upset about it and knew there were a couple of threads I was tagged in and I responded to,” Aten said. “I don’t know what to say to a lot of what of people say,” said Aten, who said he was not shocked by the reaction, but it has worn on him.
“My kid goes there,” Aten said. “I don’t want to create any safety issues.”
Aten said he was told by a city Public Works employee that this kind of arrangement — for a church to meet in a school — is rare in Gloucester. But Aten said it’s not unusual for churches to rent school spaces for services.
Beeman School parent Amanda Silva, who is active in the PTO, echoed Aten in a message to Times, but also had a message for school leaders: “Church planting in schools is not a new concept however, it is new to Gloucester and we need to establish clear boundaries with religious groups.”
As a parent, I ask the superintendent, DPW and School Committee to examine our current building use form and create explicit policies that protect our children from religious ideology and recruitment, as well as a disclaimer stating that Gloucester Public Schools does not advance or endorse religious groups,” she continued. “Moving forward, transparency is essential in maintaining a non-secular relationship between the district and Gloucester Public School families.”
Aten formerly worked for Netcast Church starting in 2014. The church, now located at the Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers, used to hold services in the former Briscoe Middle School in Beverly before the school closed in 2018. He said the church had a great relationship with the Beverly schools.
“Everything we did was by the book in terms of the process we went through,” Aten said of renting Beeman for services.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.