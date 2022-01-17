New Mayor Gregory Verga’s “sanity check” is the Hofner electric bass hanging behind his desk in his City Hall office. If he needs a little break, he just takes it down from the wall to play. His son and younger daughter both play bass, he says.
“If someone says to me, ‘pull some strings,’ yeah,” he joked during an interview on Wednesday, just 12 days into his first two-year term.
The city’s first new mayor in seven years was a real estate agent before taking the job, but he’s also a musician who has built a studio in his home and has his own music interview podcast.
When asked how things are going, he says, “We had kind of a hectic, crazy first week … Overall, the days have been flying by, that’s a good sign for me, it’s just we are getting stuff done.” He’ll work a full day at the office, then go home and work some more on the computer.
“The day never ends, but I’m loving it, and I’m really happy to be working with the people I’m working with.” He knows some employees in City Hall from his time on the City Council, others he is getting to know. “But, it’s really a great group, they know what they are doing.”
Verga said he is humble enough to know he is not the expert.
“I’m grateful they’re here with their little pockets of expertise,” he said.
No job shadowing
In December, outgoing Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, the popular incumbent Verga beat in the general election in November, said there is no manual when it comes to becoming mayor. Romeo Theken learned that lesson when former Mayor Carolyn Kirk took a post in the Baker-Polito administration, and Romeo Theken was appointed interim mayor by colleagues on the City Council in January 2015.
Verga agreed with the former mayor. “There’s no standard operating procedure,” he said. It’s not the kind of job in which someone can train by job shadowing.
“When you have a transition like this, it’s like, OK, Sefatia your last day is the 31{sup}st{/sup}, Greg, your first day is the 1{sup}st{/sup}. There’s no getting attached to the hip and a day-in-the-life, so to speak.” Verga said Romeo Theken’s team was helpful during the transition. “I could pop in any time and call and they would help me through stuff.”
Verga has 14 years of previous elected service, first on the School Committee and then on the City Council. He left the council in 2016 after an unsuccessful run for mayor.
He said even if he had been elected mayor straight from the council, it would have been a big transition. City Council, after all, is a part-time position that can be done after work.
“It’s a whole new experience, there is just no other way to put it,” Verga said of being mayor, adding: “I’m not complaining.”
‘I believe COVID is real’
He said the biggest challenge the city faces now is the same one Romeo Theken faced: COVID-19. An upswing in cases in December led to a sparsely attended, socially-distanced and masked inaugural on Jan. 1. There was no large party afterward.
“It just won’t go away,” Verga said of the pandemic. “Forget everything else. ... It doesn’t matter about the sewer plant,” he said of a proposal to build a secondary wastewater treatment plant for the city that is a priority of his administration in the coming months.
“So the focus is on that (COVID), making sure the Health Department has what they need, making sure we are getting the word out,” he said. That includes letting residents know about the new free COVID-19 testing site at Stage Fort Park.
He said the city has been dealing with a number of employees who have been out due to the coronavirus and the need to isolate for five days. The pandemic impacts both the health of the city and the city’s ability to deliver services, he said.
While not under his direct purview, amid the recent rise in cases, the Board of Health instituted a mask mandate for public indoor spaces that went into effect Jan. 10. Businesspeople have been reaching out, but they have not called him directly. It may be because this most recent mask mandate is far less restrictive than the one put in place last year, Verga said.
But he said he has gotten nasty messages through Facebook and email, some invoking Nazi symbolism and the Nuremberg trials, “which I found very disturbing.”
“But I will stand by it,” Verga said of the mask mandate. “I believe in the science. I believe vaccines work. I believe COVID is real. I don’t believe this is all some conspiracy … It’s not left or right. It’s not red or blue. It’s life or death, and that is a fact.”
His pledge
Verga has pledged to make Gloucester a better place tomorrow than it is today over the course of his 730 days in office. A mouse pad with a picture of his two grandchildren on his desk helps keep him motivated.
“This is why; it’s my grandkids. That’s why I want to make it a better place tomorrow, each day, incrementally, better today, then tomorrow, then tomorrow.”
Verga has gone from a real estate agent working mainly from home, to a commute to his City Hall office on Dale Street. And, he’s still getting used to being called “mayor.”
“It’s strange, like I’ll be in here and I’ll hear (administrative assistant) Dana (Jorgensson) answer the phone: ‘Mayor Verga’s office,’ and it’s still surreal.”
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.