Members of the Cape Ann Symphony orchestra were busy this week performing for schoolchildren on Cape Ann as part of their Cape Ann Symphony Youth Initiative.
Due to COVID-19, the symphony musicians could not perform their regular Youth Concerts at the schools, but they still wanted to bring music to Cape Ann’s young people so they reached out to the YMCA and area libraries.
The result was a new partnership with the Cape Ann YMCA.
The musicians performed Gloucester resident Rob Bradshaw’s multimedia orchestral piece “Katy and the Big Snow,” based on the late Gloucester author Virginia Lee Burton’s children’s book.
Award-winning actress Heidi Dallin, also of Gloucester, narrated while Burton’s book illustrations were projected above the musician as they played.
The Cape Ann Symphony has for many years reached out to young people; children 12 and younger are admitted free with the regular subscription series to its concerts.