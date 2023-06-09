Big business may get the lion’s share of media attention, but small businesses employ nearly half the American workforce and represent almost half of America’s gross domestic product.
In recent years, those small businesses have had to overcome enormous challenges, the biggest being the pandemic and the latest being soaring inflation. It required unprecedented creativity to overcome the former, and continued resilience to navigate the latter. Survival has truly belonged to the fittest.
Five of Cape Ann’s fittest will be honored this week as the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce celebrates its annual Small Business Week. The winners are:
From Gloucester, where their seafood comes from the dock to your dinner plate, Lenny & Dottie Linquata, owners of the Gloucester House Restaurant;
From Rockport, where art is in and of itself a significant economic driver, Lauri Kaihlanen, artist and owner of Lauri Kaihlanen Gallery;
From Manchester, where sometimes they’re the loudest thing on the harbor, Bruce & Dede Warren, owners of the Laughing Gull Café;
From Ipswich, where one man’s home really was a castle and all are invited to visit, Peter J. Pinciaro, Director of the Crane Estate, The Trustees of Reservations;
And from Essex, where necessity was the mother of their business, Michael & Donna Roy, owners of Essex Septic Service, Inc.
All five will join a roster of business winners that over the years has included everything from fishing charters to gas stations.
As in years past, each winner will be awarded with a special citation from their respective local governments, this year taking place at Woodman’s Top Deck in Essex on Monday, June 12, from 5 to 7 p.m.. All are welcome with no RSVP needed.
Then, on Thursday, June 15, Castle Manor Inn, Essex Avenue, Gloucester, will host a final celebration dinner saluting all the week’s winners.
This will be the Chamber’s 43rd Annual Small Business Awards Dinner, but the first for Steve Buckley, who in 2022 took over as Chief Executive Officer of the chamber.
A longtime resident of Cape Ann, Buckley has a passion for local business that’s backed by extensive business management experience and a track record of community involvement. Buckley, who says he “looks forward to developing strong relationships with our members (and) the business community as a whole,” will join other officials in congratulating this year’s winners.
Tickets for the dinner are available to all for $75. Registration and cash bar open at 5 p.m.; buffet opens at 5:30 p.m. There is limited seating available at the awards dinner so reserve your seat soon. Visit www.capeannchamber.com to register for the dinner and for more information on the 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year.