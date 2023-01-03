Graduates of GMGI’s Gloucester Biotechnology Academy who go on to be accepted to Northeastern University in Boston will get a leg up as they seek a degree in biotechnology there, according to a recent press release.
The Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute has announced gradates of its 10-month certificate training program will be eligible to receive up to 11 transfer credits towards a Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology program at Northeastern.
This, GMGI said, is the first agreement the academy has formed with Northeastern University, making this the highest amount of transfer credits to graduates at any institution of higher education.
To prepare them for a career as lab technicians, the Gloucester Biotechnology Academy’s training program provides recent high-school graduates with seven months of hand-on training in state-of-the-art labs at 55 Blackburn Center. This is followed by a three-month internship. The academy recently graduated its sixth class.
A majority of graduates go on to full-time jobs in life sciences and biotech, but a number seek to further their science education.
“This is a collaboration we’ve been waiting for,” said the academy’s education director, John Doyle, Ph.D. “The subset of students who choose to enroll in college after the academy will enjoy an expanded selection of undergraduate institutions where they can further their professional skills. We are grateful to have Northeastern University as one of their options.”
Northeastern’s biotechnology program (within the College of Professional Studies) provides students with a flexible option to complete a bachelor’s degree on time, allowing them to advance their careers in the life sciences, GMGI says. It does this by offering multiple start dates throughout the year, giving graduates the ability to continue their education in a manner that suits their needs.
“At Northeastern, we are passionate about encouraging a thriving, diverse STEM workforce in Massachusetts,” said Jared Auclair, director of Bioinnovation and vice provost of Research Economic Development at the university. “One possible pathway for this is the Gloucester Biotechnology Academy. Their graduates are skilled and eager to learn. We are thrilled to offer them the opportunity to continue their education with us.”
Biotechnology Academy graduates who take advantage of Northeastern’s available credits will enter the program with nearly a full semester of credit hours complete. This will lessen the time commitment and the amount of tuition needed to earn a four-year degree.
“We are incredibly grateful for this partnership with Northeastern University and the opportunity they are providing to our graduates,” said Chirs Bolzan, GMGI’s executive director. “These aren’t just stackable credentials. They create alternative pathways to the life sciences that can change career trajectories.”