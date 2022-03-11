A birding lecture scheduled for Friday evening and birding boat trip set for Saturday have been postponed, said the events' host, the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, but a birding walk is still on for Sunday.
"Unfortunately, due to illness, we will need to reschedule this Friday’s Winter Birding Speaker Series hosted by Chris Leahy at the Beauport Hotel," said Sara Bowen, the chamber's director of events, in an email. While the talk has not been rescheduled, those who registered for Friday night will be given priority for the new date.
Saturday’s birding boat trip, which had been sold out, also has been postponed.
'Unfortunately, the seas are not in our favor and we will need to postpone this Saturday’s boat trip to next Saturday, March 19th (all details will remain the same)," Bowen said.
However, the guided birding walk is still on as planned for this Sunday, March 13, starting at 9 a.m. from the Eastern Point Lighthouse on Eastern Point Boulevard. John Nelson and Peter Van Demark will be hosting the free tour.