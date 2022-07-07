People were dropping by Sclafani’s Italian Bakery and Deli at 49 Washington St. around lunchtime on Tuesday, but it wasn’t just for the meatballs. Many stopped by to support Karsyn Klopotoski’s lemonade stand and food collection fundraiser for The Open Door’s food pantry.
The 11-year-old student at Mark Warner’s Professional Martial Arts Academy in Ipswich plans to take a test on July 23 to earn her black belt in kung fu, and community outreach is part of this effort.
“I raised $466,” said Karsyn, who is going into the sixth grade at O’Maley Innovation Middle School. People also dropped off boxes of cereal, children’s snacks, cans of soup and packages of ramen noodles from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.
In addition to stirring up the lemonade, Karsyn also whipped up some cupcakes and brownies to thank her donors.
Her fundraising efforts were shared by word of mouth and on the We Are All In This Together Gloucester and Cape Ann Facebook group. She and her mother, Jennifer Klopotoski, dropped off the donations at The Open Door on Emerson Avenue that day.
While friends and family provided some funding toward the effort, most of what Karsyn raised was from people who saw the post and dropped by to make a donation, said Jennifer Klopotoski, a leader for three Girl Scout troops in Gloucester.
“Karsyn chose The Open Door because she had once visited with her Girl Scout troop and learned about how they help the community and thought it would be a great way to give back locally,” Jennifer Klopotoski said in an email.
“Any cupcakes and brownies leftover at the end were dropped off at the Fire Department and her favorite police officers of the Kops-n-Kids crew on Middle Street in the Community Outreach Program,” Karsyn’s mom added.
“Karsyn stepped up and turned lemons into something great for the community with the proceeds from her lemonade stand,” said The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine in an email. The Open Door serves Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield, Boxford, Hamilton and Wenham.
“Her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to serving others exemplifies the impact one person can have to make a difference right where they live,” LaFontaine said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.