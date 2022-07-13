Block Parties are back, starting this Saturday night

"It's crazy." But, adds Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce CEO Ken Riehl, "It's good crazy."
Riehl is talking about summer 2022 on Cape Ann, which thus far has seen a stretch of almost perfect blue-sky weather. Exactly the weather that draws people to outdoor events, and they've been doing it in droves this year, says Riehl. "The Fourth of July was just spectacular," he says. And what more need be said of St. Peter's Fiesta's fabulous comeback?
Now, it's on to that Gloucester summer classic, the free Block Party, which gets off the block at 6 p.m. this Saturday, July 16, closing downtown Main Street from Washington Street to the junction of Pleasant and Duncan streets, and opening it to a pandora's box of music, magic, buskers and all stripes of entertainers and entertainment. Not to mention, food. Street food in abundance and al fresco street restaurant dining, so bring your appetite. Other parties will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, and Friday, Sept. 2, so save the dates.
"What the Block Parties are really all about," says Riehl, "is just a ton of fun for families. You walk around, you see so many families." A homegrown event, it's evolved over the past 14 years to include face painting, dancers, stilt performers, magicians, painting, balloons, Captain Jack, and Mary Poppins.
The list goes on and on, and for the chamber's recently installed new director of events, Michelle Pepin, it's been, as Riehl says yet again,"Crazy, but good crazy." Pepin, who comes to the chamber with a long and successful history in event catering and marketing on the North Shore, is also a big fan of the block parties, which began in 2009 when a bunch of fun-loving downtown business folks calling themselves "The Blockheads" launched them as a volunteer-led enterprise.
Spearheaded by Serenitee Restaurant Group's Mark McDonough, who brought event organizer Valerie Markley onboard to up the energy and bring the parties to a more professional level, the series of summer parties was folded in to the chambers's summer events when Riehl came aboard the chamber as CEO in 2013.
Last year, as COVID-19 seemed to be disappearing in the rear mirror, what vaccinations numbers rising significantly as case numbers were falling, the Block Parties, being held outdoors, were approved by the city and were for the throngs who joined them, a welcome relief from the pandemic blues.
Also, says Riehl, and he emphasizes this as an integral part of the parties' mission, are booths loaded with information and manned by friendly, well-informed volunteers representing the city's many non-profits.
This year, the party series kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday with live music making things lively from three stages logistically spaced along downtown Main Street. And then, the fun begins.