Gloucester's series of downtown block parties on Main Street, welcoming summer, kicked off on Saturday.
Other parties will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, and Friday, Sept. 2, so save the dates.
During the all-ages block parties, Main Street becomes a walking street, closed to vehicles, to make room for all the celebrations. The parties feature street performers, music on three stages, food trucks, vendors, al fresco dining from local restaurants, family-friendly activities such as face painting, contests and games to explore.
Saturday's party featured the Red Trouser Show, and music from ToniAnn Enes with Inge Berge, The Buckners, Bradley Royds with Eric Reardon, the Quentin Callewaert Band, Carlo Cicala with Mediterranean Sounds and Allen Estes.
More information about the block parties may be found at capeannchamber.com, under the events tab.