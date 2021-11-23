Gloucester officials are organizing a blood drive to support a New Hampshire firefighter who suffered burns on 40% of his body.
The drive will be held on Monday, Nov. 29, from 12:30 to 7 p.m., at Magnolia Library and Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Capt. Steve DesRuisseaux of the Manchester, New Hampshire, Fire Department was badly injured during a house fire on Nov. 6 that left one dead and another injured.
According to Manchester Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, DesRuisseaux was hit by an unexpected explosion while evacuating a survivor from the home’s second-floor balcony. While escaping, he fell around 10 to 15 feet to the ground.
“He was caught in a flashover,” Cashin explained. “While making a rescue he tried to perform a ladder bail, which we use to rapidly get out of a building, and he got caught on the ladder. A firefighter climbed up to try to get him off the run. When that wasn’t working, another knocked the ladder out and they both came crashing down, saving their lives.”
DesRuisseaux is recovering at Massachusetts General Brigham in Boston. Cashin said he recently had his second skin graph surgery, which lasted seven and a half hours.
“Currently, he’s out of the ICU and is recovering,” he continued. “He has second- and third-degree burns on his left arm, hand, and the back of both of his legs.”
Monday’s blood drive is being held in part by the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Gloucester City Councilor at-Large Jamie O’Hara, who helped set up the event, said DesRuisseaux may have “dozens and dozens” more surgeries before he returns to some sort of normalcy.
“Burn patients need a lot of blood,” O’Hara explained, “and there’s a tremendous shortage of blood due to COVID(-19).”
Organizers ask all donors to eat and drink plenty of water before having their blood drawn. A photo ID is required to donate.
Appointments are recommended at tinyurl.com/magnolia29. Walk-ins will be taken as time allows.
More information about donation eligibility is available by calling 617-632-3206 or emailing blooddonor@partners.org
