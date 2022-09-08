Bluefin Blowout raises $550K for Alzheimer’s

The 2022 Bluefin Blowout fishing tournament this summer yielded more than some big tuna. On Thursday, the Bluefin Blowout organization presented a $505,000 check to the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire.
A total of 67 boats competed in this summer’s 3-day Atlantic bluefin tuna tournament at Cape Ann’s Marina in Gloucester. The winning fish weighed in at 688 pounds, captured by captain Junior Dunne and the crew of Easy Scrapin who took home a $125,000 jackpot. It was the first contest after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday’s donation bringing the total amount raised for the Alzheimer’s Association in the fishing tournament history’s to $1.3 million.
The tournament was organized by presenting sponsor Lyon-Waugh Auto Group. Gloucester resident Warren Waugh, the owner and managing partner of the Lyon-Waugh Auto Group, was a caregiver for his wife Liz for 11 years. Liz Waugh lost her battle with younger-onset Alzheimer’s in 2018.
“It is amazing what a community can do with such a fun idea,” said Waugh in a prepared statement. “You get some enthusiastic and competitive captains and crews together and create excitement. Everyone wants to be part of the Bluefin Blowout to raise lots of money for the Alzheimer’s Association. Gloucester, our fishing crews, sponsors, and volunteers, together will help find a cure.”
The fundraising kicked off with a 5K Family Fun Run in May, followed by a Bluefin Bash gala and auction in mid-July. The tournament, which took place July 26 to 28, drew hundreds who enjoyed weigh-ins, vendors, and the Bluefin Blowout BBQ by the Sea featuring live music and entertainment. The tournament raised money on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association The Longest Day initiative, with all proceeds supporting efforts to advance research and provide care and support to all those impacted by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
“Bluefin Blowout is a fun, enthusiastic event that not only brings together individuals and boats from across New England and beyond but emphasizes the importance of raising critical funds and awareness to help end this devastating disease,” said Charlene Bemis, development director for the Alzheimer’s Association MA/NH. “This is the first time ever that our chapter has had a single, local event reach the million-dollar fundraising milestone for The Longest Day which is an incredible testament to the commitment of Lyon-Waugh Auto Group and everyone involved.”
For more information about Bluefin Blowout visit bluefinblowout.com. To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association care, support, and research programs visit alz.org/manh.