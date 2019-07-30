NEWBURYPORT — Bill Gynan has been boating in the city his whole life and learned through his “years and years” of docking on the central waterfront during Yankee Homecoming that if you want a good spot, you have to get there several days in advance to beat the crowd.
“It’s tough — you’ve got to be here a week early,” Gynan said, taking a break from sanding the deck of Delfiini, his 44-foot Formosa ketch that gets its name from the Finnish word for dolphin. Appropriately, its woodwork features several dolphin-themed carvings.
Yankee Homecoming is traditionally the busiest week of the year on the Newburyport waterfront, and with dock space given on a first-come, first-served basis, some boaters arrive up to two weeks early to secure their place for the city’s weeklong celebration.
On Friday afternoon, the docks along the waterfront east of the bullnose were already filled with about a dozen vessels, most of which came earlier in the week and will stay through the duration of Yankee Homecoming, which ends Sunday.
The extra days on the waterfront aren’t cheap. Prices for dock space depend on a boat’s size; vessels under 20 feet pay $60 for a 24-hour period, while those 60 feet or longer pay $120 per day.
But as Gynan explained, shelling out the extra cash for a few more days on the water is worthwhile once the fun starts, especially when boaters get easy access to concerts in Waterfront Park.
“It’s great because you can listen to the music, and people can come hang out and have a beer on the boat,” he said. “If I decide not to go home, I can just spend the night out here.”
Only a few boats away from Delfiini, music boomed from speakers aboard Outer Limits, a 34-foot Chris Craft Commander.
On deck, David Cascella of Tewksbury and Deb Berman of Burlington were kicking back in the sun as they waited for the evening’s High School Battle of the Bands only a few steps away on land.
“We’re all about the music,” Berman said, adding that the two arrived July 22 to get their spot. “We like it because we can just walk over to the waterfront concerts, it’s not too far.”
Further down the dock, past a row of boats that included a yacht from Palm Beach, Florida, and a vessel from Wilmington, Delaware, Haverhill residents Phil and Gloria Dussault were relaxing onboard their 29-foot Sea Ray named After Glo.
The couple said they looked forward to spending the week on their boat, meeting their seafaring neighbors and participating in the Light Up the Docks for Yankee Homecoming boat-decorating contest Thursday night, all of which make for a unique vacation experience.
“If you try to rent a place on the water, a house or a cottage or something ... this is a lot less expensive, for our size boat, at least. And we’re right on the waterfront,” Phil Dussault said.
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
