Boston may be getting a taste of Gloucester.
And let’s just say in this case, salty is the new sweet.
As Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute’s Gloucester Biotechnology Academy has gained traction in Cape Ann, industry leaders and developers have cited interest in having GMGI open an Academy Learning Lab to offer its innovative certificate program in Boston.
“There is quite a bit of potential,” GMGI’s Executive Director Chris Bolzan told the Times. “We are so grateful that these conversations are even happening.”
The Gloucester Biotechnology Academy provides students with the hands-on science opportunity to participate in Biotechnology Certificate and summer STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) programs.
One of the potential developers is Related Beal, which is one of three rival bidders for a choice site in Boston’s Marine Industrial Park. If selected, Related Beal would build a 320,000-square-foot structure, with a cafe and fitness center on the ground floor, and life sciences space on floors three to seven. The roof would feature conference and event space, and the building would be designed as a “carbon neutral” project.
GMGI’s academy would be also located on the ground floor.
A representative from Related Beal did not return the Times’ request for comment.
Bolzan said GMGI doesn’t expect any news about the bids until December or January.
Other interested parties are MassPort and Lincoln Properties.
“We have no announcements to make but we are hoping to establish a Gloucester Biotechnology Academy in Boston in 2024,” Bolzan said. “These interested businesses have identified that this is a fantastic opportunity to train people quickly in an industry that has strong long-term prospects. ... There will be thousands of jobs that, with the right training, will not require a bachelor’s degree.”
Bolzan explained that if GMGI were to expand into Boston or anywhere else over the bridge, the company’s roots will always be in Cape Ann as it hopes to create an “educator training academy” in Gloucester.
Industry growth
Right now may just be the right time to invest as MassBioEd published a study in June of 2021 that concluded that the “life sciences industry in Massachusetts has demonstrated impressive resilience, continuing to grow in 2020 despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic-induced recession.”
The study notes that in 2020, state life sciences companies employed more than 89,000 and that life sciences industry employment increased 4% from 2019 to 2020.
“Over the next four years (from 2021 through 2024), if recent industry growth trends continue, the industry can be expected to generate more than 20,000 net new jobs across all occupations from STEM fields to sales, production, management, business functions, etc,” the study continued.
GMGI did its own survey, which indicated that Gloucester is a compelling biotech alternative to Cambridge’s Kendall Square and Boston’s Seaport District as the industry continues to grow.
“GMGI’s survey clearly confirms strong life sciences interest in the attributes that are driving business — especially life sciences businesses — to Gloucester, specifically its historic waterfront location, ease of commute, workforce development pipeline, lower cost of occupancy and relative proximity to other life sciences organizations,” said Tom Balf of Gloucester’s Economic Development and Industrial Corporation (EDIC).
“This survey insights are invaluable gift to Gloucester and the EDIC is grateful for GMGI’s service,” he added.
This past May, GMGI sent out surveys to 200 biotech leaders and real estate professionals who serve the life sciences industry. With 70 completed surveys, GMGI was able to identify the key criteria involved in the facility location decision-making process and aligned them with Gloucester’s multi-faceted proposition.
Of the 70 completed surveys, 43% believed that Gloucester being 35 miles from Kendall Square was very important to the life sciences’ center of gravity when considering locations for a bio-manufacturing facility.
An additional 17% saw it as extremely important while 32% viewed it as moderately important.
Marketing Gloucester
GMGI recently was selected as a finalist for the 2021 Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards. The 14 companies from across the state were selected based on having a new operation in Massachusetts or expanded operations here resulting in added jobs and facility investment; social impact with community involvement/philanthropic efforts; and internal/external equity, diversity and inclusion practices. The finalists collectively have added more than 375 jobs to the Commonwealth, invested nearly $3.9 billion, and expanded facilities by 1.375 million square feet.
“The future success of the Massachusetts life sciences industry is contingent on the expansion of clusters beyond Cambridge and Boston,” said Kendalle Burlin O’Connell, president and COO of MassBio.
“We are thrilled to see Gloucester increasingly become one of the most favorable destinations in the state for the industry and look forward to seeing the new opportunities that will arise for new pools of skilled talent as a result.”
GMGI plans to use its finished survey to engage Cape Ann landlords and commercial developers, and to market Gloucester to the life sciences and bio-manufacturing industries as a desirable location.
“We hope to be able to share our knowledge and expertise and this unique model that we have to really help the Commonwealth capture the opportunity and prepare a workforce for the jobs the current investments are creating,” Bolzan said.
