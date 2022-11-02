A Boston man was ordered held on $2,000 bail during his arraignment on Wednesday in Gloucester District Court on several drug charges and a weapons charge after a detective spotted him the day before smoking a glass pipe in the area of Gloucester Crossing.
Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested Brendan Donovan, 42, on charges of illegal possession of a Class B drug (crystal methamphetamine powder and pipe residue); possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, a subsequent offense (Alprazolam pills); possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, a subsequent offense (Adderall pills); possession with intent to distribute a Class C drug, a subsequent offense (Neurontin pills); and carrying a dangerous weapon —brass knuckles, according to the police report.
Donovan, whose address was listed as homeless, was arraigned by Clerk Magistrate Margaret Crateau. She ordered Donavan held at Middleton Jail on $2,000 cash bail without prejudice, according to the district court clerk’s office. His bail was revoked in two open cases from Boston. He’s due back in court on Nov. 28 by video conference.
According to the police report, a detective saw a man and two women standing in the grassy area of a small rotary near the entrance of the Gloucester Crossing business complex parking lot, looking as if they were waiting for a ride.
The detective saw the man, later identified as Donovan, smoke a glass pipe, the type of which “are commonly used by addicts who smoke crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine,” creating a large cloud of smoke, the report stated. He was visible to motorists and people in the parking lots.
The detective approached the man, wearing a black backpack, and saw the pipe he had been smoking on the ground next to him. He told the man he was under arrest and to drop the backpack.
“He told me that what I was doing was ‘illegal’ and that I had no right to stop him,” the police report states. The detective told the man he saw him smoke what he believed to be crack cocaine — and which police later said they believed to be crystal meth — in public and that he was under arrest. The man then put down the backpack and he was placed in handcuffs.
The report states Donovan began to yell to draw attention and the detective believed he was under the influence of narcotics. An officer, detective and a sergeant arrived to assist. As Donovan was being taken to the cruiser, the detective saw a bag of white pills and a bag of marijuana in the man’s left jacket pocket.
During a pat frisk, police found a pair of brass knuckles, the white pills and the bag of marijuana. The man began to bend and struggle, so police decided to search him further at the station. Inside his backpack, police “found evidence of drug use and intention to distribute, including syringes, pipes, and a digital scale.”
The report states Donovan was uncooperative during booking. Police also found a small bag containing orange and white pills, and another bag of 40 green pills inside the back of his underwear waistband. In the back seat of the cruiser, police found a plastic bag that contained a small bag of what appeared to be crystal meth and another white pill. Police said smaller quantities of white and orange pills had been separated into smaller bags for street level distribution.
During booking, Donovan requested to go to the hospital and he was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital. After the hospital released him, he was taken back to the station at 6:39 p.m.
The marijuana found on him was confiscated and marked for destruction.