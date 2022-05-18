ROCKPORT — A free concert, presented Rockport Music, this weekend will feature a program of works by Greene, Pärt, Schubert, Bach and Piazzolla.
The concert by the Boston String Academy is Sunday, May 22, at 11 a.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport. The music will be performed by the Boston String Academy’ student ensembles, as well as by soloists Markus Placci and Saul Bitrán.
The Boston String Academy is non-profit organization, inspired by the Venezuelan El Sistema model which views music as a vehicle for social change. The academy provides instruction to children in under-served communities with subsidized tuition. It was founded in 2012 by Marielisa and Mariesther Alvarez, and Taide Prieto, graduates of the Boston Conservatory, and of El Sistema programs in their native countries of Venezuela and Peru.
The academy has collaborated with renowned artists, music organizations and universities
No reservations are required.