ROCKPORT — According to recent court filings, a broken cell phone is causing the Back Beach Neighbor Committee to miss important deadlines in its civil rights lawsuit against the town over the use of the beach by scuba divers.
The town, meanwhile, maintains the committee’s lawyer, Michael Walsh, is making excuses to ignore questions it posed to him, such as the names of the Back Beach Neighbor Committee members and their individual claims of unjust retaliation.
Magistrate Judge Judith Dein of the U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts on Oct. 8 denied a motion by Walsh for miscellaneous discovery relief. Discovery is when plaintiffs and defendants share what evidence they plan to present at the trial.
The committee’s motion, filed on Oct. 7, claims it is still waiting to extract a number of videos from a broken phone owned by one of its members.
“On or about September 20, 2021, the phone was sent out for repairs and it was estimated that the job would take a week,” the motion reads. “The servicer has overrun the estimate and has not returned the phone yet. ... Because the phone has not been returned, and its contents answer several interrogatories and requests for production from the town, the plaintiffs’ counsel has been unsure how to proceed.”
Walsh said he has turned over “approximately 4 gigabytes of electronic materials, gathered from dozens of sources” to present as evidence in the case. However, he is requesting to push the Oct. 31 discovery deadline to Nov. 22 to get the videos on the phone in as well.
Town Counsel Deborah Ecker filed an opposition to the motion the same day it was filed. It claims Walsh has been radio silent with the town during discovery. Ecker reportedly sent Walsh interrogatories and request for documents on Aug. 17. Walsh was due to respond by Sept. 16 and answer by Oct. 1.
“Instead, six days after the close of the discovery period, Plaintiff’s Counsel downloaded several videos of divers, drivers and others along Back Beach to the defendant’s drop box along with several posts by Rockport residents to Facebook,” Ecker’s filing reads. “Plaintiff’s counsel’s representation that a cell phone containing videos had to be sent out for repair, even if true, would not have kept the plaintiff from responding to interrogatories or for that matter to defendant’s request for documents aside from production of whatever videos plaintiff claims are on the broken cell phone.”
Ironically, Walsh had previously sought to expedite the discovery process multiple times. First, in December, Walsh filed a motion to compel depositions, which was denied. In March, Walsh filed a motion to perpetuate testimony and sanction Ecker for failing to entertain discussion of discovery. This motion was also denied.
“On June 23, 2021, Plaintiff sent a subpoena for the deposition of Beth Renner, a neighbor of the Back Beach Committee members,” wrote Ecker. “Defendant was forced to incur costs of filing a motion to quash the deposition subpoena. ... Apparently, plaintiff only wanted expedited discovery when it required the defendant to respond and incur costs.”
Ecker was supposed to begin taking the plaintiff’s depositions on Oct. 12, but without any answers to the town’s interrogatories, Ecker wouldn’t know who to depose.
“The interrogatories propounded are not comprehensive,” Ecker wrote. “The answer to the interrogatories is not dependent on whatever video recording plaintiff alleges is on an old cell phone and would have to have been known to Plaintiff to have filed their retaliation claims in good faith.”
Ultimately, the videos on the broken cell phone will not be used at the trial.
“As requested by the defendant, it is further ordered that the plaintiff is precluded from using any written discovery material not produced prior to September 30, 2021, to oppose the motion for summary judgment the defendant anticipates filing after completion of the depositions on October 30, 2021,” reads Dein’s decision.
At this time, it is unclear if Walsh has responded to Ecker’s interrogatories or requests for documents. Ecker declined to answer questions for this report, and Walsh did not return phone calls requesting for a comment.
Back in April, the court dismissed seven of the nine counts brought against the town by the Back Beach Neighbors Committee. The committee also has two other ongoing lawsuits against the town regarding Back Beach in SuperiorCourt and Land Court.