ROCKPORT — About a dozen firefighters were out Tuesday battling a brush fire in the Woodland Acres trail area, using a town employee’s personal drone to get a bird’s-eye view of hot spots in the rocky, wooded area about a half mile from the dead end of Woodland Road.
“We’ve got Woodland Acres going again,” said Rockport fire Chief Kirk Keating shortly after he arrived on scene. “It’s a larger area than they had last time.”
Forest Fire Warden Michael Frontierro said the brush fire was reported about noon by someone on the water, perhaps a fishing vessel. He said, after firefighters looked with the drone, that thefire was not near any homes. He said there was a lot of smoke in the area, which was to be expected.
A brush fire broke out in the area on July 13 and local firefighters have been called out to the area sporadically since to put out hot spots and small fires.
“The last one was two (acres),” said Frontierro. “This is a little bit bigger.”
Keating spoke about the use of the drone to help pinpoint the brush fire.
“It goes right over the fire to see what we have,” he said.
Mike Montgomery, who works in the town’s Information Systems and Technologies Department as a user support specialist, happens to own a drone as a hobby, and he flew it to help give firefighters a vantage.
“I’m a tech guy and I do IT for the town and I have it for fun just to play around with and I knew they had this and I live around here, so I figured ‘Hey, if they need it,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery said the drone gave fire officials a good look at the fire.
“Yeah, they took a look at it,” he said. “Now, unfortunately, both my batteries are dead so I can’t help much but I’m going to charge them back up and give them a call and see if they need anything else.” He said he hoped the Fire Department might purchase a drone someday so firefighters would have it onboard one of the trucks just in case of situations like this.
Police Sgt. Daniel Mahoney flew a drone earlier in the day to help firefighters track the fire’s spread.
Frontierro said the drones were a big help. Usually two or three firefighters walk the perimeter of the fire to radio back its location.
“This, we can see it plain as day,” Frontierro said. “Where the hot spots are is where the biggest fire is. That was big help.”
He said the burning was just a little further into the Woodland Acres trail area than the previous fire.
Brush fires burn in root systems which have air pockets, allowing the fire to pop up in different spots. “Because it burns so deep in the ground,” Frontierro said firefighters don’t know if Tuesday’s fire is a rekindling of the earlier fire.
Frontierro said the drought is a contributing factor.
“We haven’t had rain in how long?” he said.
Rockport Fire and Forest Fire crews from Engine 3 Sandy Bay and Engine 2 Pigeon Cove as well as the state Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Forest Fire Control unit were on scene trying to tame the blaze. There were reports of smoke throughout Pigeon Cove and the smell permeated Woodland Road neighborhood.
“We’ve made pretty good progress,” Frontierro said around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. “We knocked down one side and we’re working heavily on the other side.” He described the fire as having split going to the left and right.
“It’s kind of like making a mushroom back towards itself,” Frontierro said. “We have the right side almost completely out. The left side, we should have now that we have a good water source.”
A fire hose could be seen snaking down the trail from one of the engines that had been hooked up to a nearby hydrant.
Roger Baker and Rehab 5 were also on scene providing firefighters with water and sports drinks.
Firefighters were still on scene at 6:30 p.m.