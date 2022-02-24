BOSTON — The state’s foray into expanded mail and early voting during the pandemic has allowed millions of people to avoid health concerns and long lines at the polls, but it comes with a hefty price tag for local governments.
Cities and towns are estimating more than $2 million in costs for offering early-voting ahead of this year’s state primary and general election, according to state Auditor Suzanne Bump, who said the state should be picking up the tab.
Bump’s office surveyed city and town clerks to tally the expense from early voting and found that some expenses — such as overtime for regular employees or the cost of added election workers — constituted an unfunded mandate, requiring reimbursement.
A 1983 state law extended a requirement for cities and towns to cover the cost of keeping polls open during primaries and elections from 10 to 13 hours, but didn’t provide additional funding. The law also requires local election costs above the original 10-hour mandate to be reimbursed.
In a letter to Secretary of State Bill Galvin, Bump’s office outlined the estimated unfunded costs for the upcoming state primary and election at more than $2 million.
Locally, Haverhill had among the highest estimated costs for the upcoming elections, or $25,926, according to Bump’s office, followed by Lawrence with $23,866 in expenses. Salem reported $12,126 in likely election costs while Newburyport reported $6,208 in anticipated expenses. Gloucester is projecting $6,634 in costs.
Bump said the convenience of early voting has come at a price — in part because of a new law that requires communities to establish and staff early voting locations.
“Early voting has been a success in the commonwealth, but the lack of a consistent and predictable method for funding this service has created uncertainty in local government budgets,” Bump said in a statement.
To be sure, Bump’s office didn’t calculate the estimated costs for cities and towns of expanded voting by mail as there is no state requirement to cover those expenses.
Massachusetts was one of dozens of states that temporarily changed its laws to expand mail-in voting options and avoid crowding at the polls as the pandemic raged.
Before that, the state only allowed mail-in ballots from voters who could provide an excuse, such as a disability, for voting absentee.
Overall, the state’s voters have enthusiastically embraced mail-in and early voting. In the 2020 state primary, about 814,000 ballots were cast by mail — more than 47% of all votes. That jumped to 2.3 million mail-in votes for the 2020 presidential election, with some election clerks reporting 60% of ballots cast by mail.
Meanwhile, mail-in voting and expanded early voting could become permanent for federal, state and local elections under a proposal recently approved by lawmakers.
Bump’s statement called on legislative leaders to create a “permanent process” for providing funds to cities and towns to cover the costs of early voting and vote by mail.
