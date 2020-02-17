Gloucester police officers have been trying their hands at a lot of sports lately.
There's been tag and basketball with elementary schoolchildren, bowling with area senior citizens last month, and on Monday they tried volleyball.
The volleyball games were played six on six during the first Gloucester Police Kops N Kids volleyball tournament at Gloucester High School.
While most games were students vs. students, a few officers as well as Gloucester High staffers took part.
Monday was the first day of Gloucester's school vacation week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.