BOSTON — Business leaders say the Legislature’s plans to reduce a ballooning deficit in the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund won’t go far enough to help employers who’ve been saddled with paying down the massive debt.
On Thursday, the state Senate rolled out its plan to spend $3.67 billion in federal pandemic relief and surplus funds to provide frontline workers with bonus checks and make major investments health care, job training, climate change adaptation and other priorities.
Like a House of Representatives plan approved last week, the Senate proposal calls for diverting $500 million to bail out the unemployment trust fund.
But business leaders say that falls way short of the amount that is needed to reduce the jobless fund’s estimated $7 billion deficit.
“These layoffs were the direct result of state-mandated shutdowns and restrictions,” said Chris Carlozzi, state director of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. “These workers weren’t laid off because of mismanagement or because employers had a bad businesses plan.”
Gov. Charlie Baker refiled a proposal two weeks ago seeking to divert $1 billion from surplus revenues and pandemic relief funds to help pay down the trust fund deficit. But the bill is still sitting in a legislative committee, awaiting a hearing.
Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said employers should not “unfairly” be left to shoulder the burden of reducing the fund’s deficit.
He points out that other states with unemployment trust funds in the red, including Maryland and Illinois, have put far more money into paying down the deficit.
“We have one of biggest trust fund deficits in the nation,” he said. “The amount that they’re proposing won’t even cover the interest on the fund’s deficit.”
The wellspring of money comes from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds and surplus state tax collections that came in higher than expected.
Both the House and Senate spending plans would leave about $2.5 billion in remaining ARPA and surplus funds to be spent in the future.
Hurst and other business leaders say they hope the $500 million is a “down payment” and that more money will be diverted to paying down the jobless fund deficit.
Massachusetts paid out an unprecedented $6 billion in jobless benefits last year as hundreds of thousands of workers were sidelined by government-imposed shutdowns meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Baker administration has been forced to borrow more than $2.2 billion from the federal government to continue paying claims during the pandemic.
Red ink in the state’s trust fund is driving up insurance rates paid by employers. Legislation signed by Baker in April was supposed to ease the impact on businesses, but many have still been hit with higher rates.
Managers of the state trust fund currently plan to spread the cost of replenishing the fund over the next 20 years.
The state’s unemployment rate, which at 16.4% last spring was among the highest in the country, was 5.2% in September, according to state data.
Business leaders are also hoping a new state commission looking at ways to reduce the trust fund deficit will consider overhauling benefits paid out by the system, which are among the most generous in the nation.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com