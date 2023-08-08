100 Who Care gives $10K to Trail Stewards

The nonprofit organization 100 Who Care Cape Ann awarded $10,300 to the Essex-based nonprofit Cape Ann Trail Stewards.
Cape Ann Trail Stewards said the money will be used to expand its work in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester and Essex, maintaining existing trails, improving access, and supportinf the responsible and safe use of the Cape Ann trail network and recreational areas. The volunteer Board of Directors and on-the-ground trail stewards are supported by a part time, paid operations director. “Our primary focus is on helping municipal landowners and conservation organizations protect, maintain and expand Cape Ann’s trail network, while working to provide more equitable trail access to a wider range of the local community. We match volunteer trail stewards to trails in need of stewardship, and organize public trail work days throughout the year. We also provide information, maps, and trail blazes for people to be able to safely navigate the trail system, and we offer free guided hikes year-round for those who may not be comfortable venturing out on their own, or who prefer to hike with a group,” said Amy Blondin, Cape Ann Trail Stewards operations director. ”We rely on volunteer support and donations from our members and others who want to help maintain and improve the amazing network of trails we have on Cape Ann.”
The philanthropic women in 100 Who Care Cape Ann commit to attending quarterly events and pledging $100 during the one-hour meeting, in effect raising $10,000 each time to support a Cape Ann charity.
The names of the other June nominees, Supportive Living, Inc. (SLI), and Healing Abuse Working for Change (HAWC), will go back in the hat for a chance at a future award.
Since its founding in 2019, the group has raised and given almost $200,000 to support local charitable organizations.
The philanthropic group’s next meeting will be in September at the Annisquam Yacht Club at a time and date to be announced. All 501© (3) charities on Cape Ann are eligible to receive a grant. Charity nominations can be made online. More information about 100 Who Care Cape Ann may be found at 100whocarecapeann.org.